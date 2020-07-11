The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering a wide range of virtual events. To access these events, go to https://www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. You will see the various events listed there. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you. If you want to attend a non-ZOOM virtual event, just click on that event and there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360. If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include:

Sunday, July 12

• Virtual Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Virtual storytime for children of all ages. There will be stories and songs brought directly to your home.

Monday, July 13

• Story Camp, Digital Storytelling Workshop (Zoom): 10 to 11 a.m. This is an introduction to digital storytelling. Register in advance.

• Virtual Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Virtual storytime for children of all ages. There will be stories and songs brought directly to your home.

• Story Camp, Oral Storytelling (Zoom): 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Imagine your story told through oral storytelling in this five-part Story Camp. Register in advance.

• A Magical Fairytale: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Magic tricks, heroes, princesses, horses, castles and dragons are all part of this adventure with Tommy Terrific.

Tuesday, July 14

• Mr. Stinky Feet’s Fam Jam Time: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Break out the pots and pans and join Mr. Stinky Feet for a family dance party.

• Story Camp, Oral Storytelling (Zoom): 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Imagine your story told through oral storytelling in this five-part Story Camp. In this second part, teens will look at the elements necessary for choosing a story. Register in advance .

• Create a YouTube Channel, Part Two (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The future of storytelling has a growing outlet in online video creation. Register in advance.

• Chair Yoga: 7 to 7:45 p.m. If you are interested in yoga but have trouble getting up and down off the floor, this three-week class is for you.

Wednesday, July 15

• Story Camp, Digital Storytelling, Workshop 2 (Zoom): 10 to 11 a.m. Learn techniques for recording your own digital stories including cinematography, audio capture and lighting tools. Create a storyboard and learn about narrative story arcs. Register in advance.

• Virtual Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Storytime for kids and kids at heart. There will be songs and stories brought directly to your home.

• Ten Tech Tips on Navigating the Internet: 1 to 1:30 p.m. Learn where to go and how to get there on the internet.

• Story Camp, Oral Storytelling, Playing with Stories: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Imagine your story told through oral storytelling in this five-part Story Camp. Register in advance.

• Exotics R Us: 2 to 3 p.m. See a collection of unique animals including tortoises, foxes, monkeys, porcupines and felines.

• Virtual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m. Stories for the kids and kids at heart. Stories and songs brought directly to your home.

• World of Stories Book Group--"Silent Spring" (ZOOM): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Join the conversation about Rachel Carson’s "Silent Spring," one of the most important environmental science books of the 20th Century. Register in advance.

Thursday, July 16

• WildHeart Presents Wildlife Fables and Facts: 10 to 10:20 a.m. Enjoy musical fun with animal myths while discovering the true wildlife facts.

• Story Camp, Oral Storytelling, Story Coaching: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Imagine your story told through oral storytelling in this five-part Story Camp. Teens work on performance confidence and ways to conquer stage fright. Register in advance.

• Story Swap! (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. This is an open-mic storytelling event that’s open to anyone. Put your name in the hat for a chance to share a seven-minute story or just come to enjoy the show. Register in advance.

• Dinosaur O’Dell’s Tall Tales: 7 to 7:30 p.m. Interactive songs and stories will engage kids’ curiosity.

• Stay-at-Home Book Group: 7 to 8 p.m. No need to read a particular book; share what you’re reading now and hear what others are reading as well.

Friday, July 17

• Story Camp, Digital Storytelling, Workshop 3 (Zoom): 10 to 11 a.m. Learn about editing and different elements you can include in your stories, including photos, videos, music, narration and sound effects. Register in advance.

• Virtual Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Enjoy stories and songs brought directly to your home.

• Story Camp, Oral Storytelling, Performance (Zoom): 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. In this fifth session, teens will review and reflect on earlier sessions.

• Satchel Paige and the Negro League Baseball: 2 to 2:45 p.m. Join Tommy Terrific for a special magic show and learn about the life of the legendary Satchel Paige.

• Tinkering with Toys: 4 to 4:30 p.m. Learn how to make toys out of common items around the house.

Saturday, July 18

• German Research Discussion Group (Zoom): 2 to 3 p.m. Discuss genealogical information concerning Germany including German regions and tracing German ancestors. Register in advance.