



Megan Schafer of Martinsburg received People’s Choice and first place in the Beauty of the Farm category in the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s annual Focus on Missouri Agriculture photo contest. Her entry is titled "Wheat Harvest," which features sunlight streaming through clouds and a wheat field.

"This year’s talented amateur photographers have once again shown the beauty and variety that Missouri agriculture has to offer," department Director Chris Chinn said in a news release. "Our farmers and ranchers work hard day-in and day-out to feed, fuel and clothe the world, and these images showcase their dedication perfectly."

Submissions came from those 13 and older in four categories: Beauty of the Farm, Faces of the Farm, the Farmer’s Life and Pride of the Farm. Those 12 and under had their work in the Children’s Barnyard category.

The judging panel was Lisa Cox of the Missouri Department of Health And Senior Services, Cyndi Young with Brownfield Ag News and Emma Vincent with the Missouri First Lady’s office.

Winning photos will be on display Aug 13-23 at the Missouri State Fair Agriculture Buidling.