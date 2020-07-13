





The cancellation of the 2020 Prairie Home Fair left a hole in the summer for many 4-H families. So, the Prairie Home Livestock-Palooza, independent of the Prairie Home Fair, was born to fill that void. The livestock shows followed the schedule originally assigned to the Prairie Home Fair livestock shows with the Sheep and goat show July 8, the swine show on Thursday, and the cattle show Friday. Here are the results for the three days of livestock:

Sheep

Champion Crossbred Ewe: Dakota Rapp; Reserve Champion Crossbred Ewe: Gentry Duncan; Overall Grand Champion Ewe: Dakota Rapp; Overall Reserve Champion Ewe: Gentry Duncan; Market Lamb Class #1 Winner: Kaden Reuter; Market Lamb Class #2 Winner: Garrett Reuter; Market Lamb Class #3 Winner: Gentry Duncan; Market Lamb Class #4 Winner: Gentry Duncan; Overall Grand Champion Market Lamb: Gentry Duncan (Class #4 Winner); Overall Reserve Market Lamb: Hayden Duncan (Class #4 Reserve); Top Money Winner: Gentry Duncan; Showmanship 13 & Over: Gentry Duncan; Showmanship 12 & Under: Loralei Strange;

Goats

Percentage Does

Junior Doe Division Champion - Carsyn Petree; Junior Doe Division Reserve - Brecca Thornhill; Yearling Doe Division Champion - Madison Keim; Yearling Doe Division Reserve - Clayton Imhoff; Senior Doe Division Champion - Raylyn Wilfong; Senior Doe Division Reserve - Blayne Williams; Overall Grand Champion Percentage Doe - Madison Keim; Reserve Grand Champion Percentage Doe - Carsyn Petree

Fullblood/Purebred Does

Junior Doe Division Champion - Brenna Whitlow; Junior Doe Division Reserve - Raylyn Wilfong; Yearling Doe Division Champion - Dixie Thaller; Yearling Doe Division Reserve - Paiton Williams; Overall Grand Champion Fullblood/Purebred Doe- Dixie Thaller; Reserve Grand Champion Fullblood/Purebred Doe - Brenna Whitlow

Fullblood/Purebred Bucks

Junior Buck Division Champion - Brenna Whitlow; Junior Buck Division Reserve - Madison Keim; Yearling Buck Division Champion - Clayton Imhoff; Overall Grand Champion Buck - Brenna Whitlow; Overall Reserve Champion Buck - Madison Keim

Market Goats

Market Goat Class #1 Winner - Sawyer Felten; Market Goat Class #2 Winner - Caden Litton; Market Goat Class #3 Winner - Riley Tade; Market Goat Class #4 Winner - Brecca Thornhill; Market Goat Class #5 Winner - Clayton Imhoff; Overall Grand Champion Market Goat- Brecca Thornhill (Class 4 Winner); Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat- Riley Tade (Class 3 Winner); Top Money Winner: Brenna Whitlow; Showmanship 13 and Over- Alee Thornhill; Showmanship 12 and Under- Raylyn Wilfong

Hogs

Champion Duroc Boar - Emma Bayte; Reserve Champion Duroc Boar - Morgan Schreck; Champion Hampshire Boar - Grayson Wells; Champion Spot Boar - Emma Batye; Reserve Champion Spot Boar - Emma Batye; Champion Yorkshire Boar - Gage Bolinger; Champion Commercial Boar - Grayson Wells; Reserve Champion Commercial Boar - Sawyer Bolinger; Overall Grand Champion Boar - Grayson Wells (Commercial Boar); Reserve Grand Champion Boar - Sawyer Bolinger (Commercial Boar); Champion Berkshire Gilt - Daylynn Baker; Reserve Champion Berkshire Gilt - Morgan Baker; Champion Duroc Gilt - Gunnar Bolinger; Reserve Champion Duroc Gilt - Emma Batye; Champion Hampshire Gilt - Gage Bolinger; Reserve Champion Hampshire Gilt - Grayson Wells; Champion Poland Gilt - Morgan Baker; Reserve Champion Poland Gilt - Daylynn Baker; Champion Spot Gilt - Emma Bayte; Reserve Champion Spot Gilt - Emma Bayte; Champion Yorkshire Gilt - Grayson Wells; Reserve Champion Yorkshire Gilt - Gage Bolinger; Overall Grand Champion Purebred Gilt - Grayson Wells (York); Overall Reserve Champion Purebred Gilt - Gage Bolinger (York); Champion Commercial Gilt - Treagan Porter; Reserve Champion Commercial Gilt - Gage Bolinger; Overall Grand Supreme Female - Treagan Porter (Commercial); Overall Reserve Grand Supreme Female - Gage Bolinger (Commercial); Market Hog Class #1 Winner - Delaney Gerke; Market Hog Class #2 Winner - Bailey Young; Market Hog Class #3 Winner - Kinlei Ruffel; Market Hog Class #4 Winner - Chase Schlup; Market Hog Class #5 Winner - Lyla Bolinger; Market Hog Class #6 Winner - Trey Porter; Market Hog Class #7 Winner - Trey Porter; Market Hog Class #8 Winner - Gage Bolinger; Market Hog Class #9 Winner - Gunnar Bolinger; Overall Grand Champion Market Hog - Trey Porter (Class #6 Winner); Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog - Chase Schlup (Class #4 Winner); Top Money Winner: Grayson Wells; Showmanship 17 and Over - Trey Porter; Showmanship 13 to 16 - Layne Brandes; Showmanship 12 and Under - Treagan Porter

Cattle

Pee Wee Class: Loralei Strange - 1st Place; Tucker Cook - 1st Place; Korbin Ruffel - 1st Place

Champion Braunvieh Bull - Gracie Imhoff; Champion Charolais Bull - Paige Shelton; Champion Simmental Bull - Ethan Alpers; Reserve Champion Simmental Bull - Alex Rhode; Overall Grand Champion Bull - Paige Shelton (Charolais); Reserve Grand Champion Bull - Ethan Alpers (Simmental); Champion Angus Heifer - Daisie Huth; Reserve Champion Angus Heifer - Lane Fuemmeler; Champion Braunvieh Heifer - Garrett Reuter; Champion Charolais Heifer - Paige Shelton; Reserve Champion Charolais Heifer - Haley Imhoff; Champion Chiania - Sawyer Felten; Champion Composite Charolais - Clayton Imhoff; Reserve Champion Composite Charolais - Paige Shelton; Champion Hereford Heifer - Aubrey Ritchie; Champion Lim-Flex Heifer - Mia Dobson; Reserve Champion Lim-Flex Heifer - Landry Timm; Champion Mainetainer Heifer - Jefferson Day; Champion Shorthorn-Plus Heifer - Adrianna Day; Champion Simmental Heifer - Paige Alpers; Reserve Champion Simmental Heifer - Alex Rhode; Champion Foundation Simmental Heifer - Trista McDannald; Reserve Champion Foundation Simmental Heifer - Ethan Vanderwert; Champion Crossbred Heifer - Gentry Duncan; Reserve Champion Crossbred Heifer - Keaton Reuter; Overall Grand Champion Heifer - Trista McDannald (Foundation Simmental); Reserve Grand Champion Heifer - Daisie Huth (Angus); Champion Cow/Calf Pair - Mark Daniels; Champion Herd (3 Females and 1 Male) - Alex Rhode- Simmental; Reserve Champion Herd (3 Females and 1 Male - Paige Shelton- Cook Charolais; Market Steer Class #1 Winner - Bailey Young; Market Steer Class #2 Winner - Inaya Chishti; Market Steer Class #3 Winner - Trista McDannald; Market Steer Class #4 Winner - Paige Shelton; Market Steer Class #5 Winner - Dylan Deuschle; Market Steer Class #6 Winner - Aubrey Ritchie; Market Steer Class #7 Winner - Keaton Reuter; Overall Grand Champion Market Steer - Dylan Deuschle (Class #5 Winner); Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer - Trista McDannald (Class #3 Winner); Market Heifer Class #1 Winner - Sawyer Felten; Overall Grand Champion Market Heifer - Sawyer Felten; Reserve Grand Champion Market Heifer - Kinlei Ruffel; OVERALL GRAND SUPREME MARKET ANIMAL - Sawyer Felten (Market Heifer); OVERALL GRAND RESERVE MARKET ANIMAL - Dylan Deuschle (Market Steer); Top Money Winner: Paige Shelton; Showmanship 17 and Over - Gracie Imhoff; Showmanship 13 to 16 - Paige Shelton; Showmanship 12 and Under - Daisie Huth