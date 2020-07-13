Those seeking good deals on clothes, books, household items, furniture and more will have an opportunity 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in an outdoor rummage sale at First Presbyterian Church, at 400 Lakeview, hosted by Audrain County Crisis Intervention Services.

The sale is happening outdoors this year not only due to COVID-19 concerns but also due to the number of items donated for the sale, ACCIS Volunteer Coordinator and Victim Advocate Kirsten Bledsoe said.

Most items are priced from $0.25 up to $3. Due to the sale taking place outside this year, drinks also will be sold for $1. After any expenses, the remaining proceeds will go directly to ACCIS operations.

Like many other nonprofits, ACCIS had to cancel its usual fundraisers and had to find other ways to raise money. While ACCIS did hold rummage sales last year, they were not at this year’s scale, Bledsoe said.

"It is overwhelming how much stuff we have," she said. "We have rented a U-Haul truck."

Music will be played throughout the event to liven it up, she added.

"We are really relying on this rummage sale to hopefully raise some funds for our organization," Bledsoe said.

ACCIS is a resource center and emergency shelter for victims of domestic abuse. It provides services to residents of Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Monroe, Montgomery and Randolph counties. Other services include support groups, one-on-one peer advocacy, court advocacy, crisis intervention and hospital and law enforcement accompaniment, among others.

Since the event is outdoors, it allows greater spacing between tables. There will be some shaded areas as people have donated the use of canopies and other coverings. ACCIS is looking to use large fans as well to circulate the air, Bledsoe said.

Hand sanitizer will be provided. Volunteer workers will be wearing masks and patrons are encouraged to do the same. They will not be turned away if they are not wearing a mask, though, Bledsoe said. A public restroom will not be available.

"We are abiding by the church rules. They have some guidelines set in place for us," she said. "We want to do what is best for our community in addition to helping our organization. We want everybody to win. We do not want to put anybody at risk."