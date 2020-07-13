A Versailles man was charged with driving while intoxicated early Monday morning after a pursuit ended in a wreck on Highway 5 just one mile south of Highway TT in Morgan County.

Rayburn Webb, 55, was heading south in a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned several times. Webb, who was not reported to be wearing a safety device, was seriously injured and airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia.

The Volkswagen Jetta was totaled and towed from the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Versailles Police Department and Morgan County Sheriff's Department in the pursuit.