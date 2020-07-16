After beginning his tenure as the principal of Kirksville High School on July 1, Christopher Best is preparing to make the Class of 2020 graduation happens.

Since Truman canceled its in-person ceremony, the high school was forced to move its event from Pershing Arena. So Kirksville’s graduation will happen outdoors on Aug. 2 at Spainhower Field. That is the same date as the original postponed date, but the start time will now be 9 a.m. to try and beat the August heat.

Best said the graduating class is about 200 students, each of which will be allowed just four guests into the event to try and keep the crowd size small. Those guests also have a variety of places to sit to remain socially distant.

"And we’re also asking people to spread out," Best said. "Obviously, you can use the bleachers, but we’ve also got the grass embankments, the sidewalks have picnic tables set up already on them, folks can bring lawn chairs and be on the backside of the field if they want to. So small numbers and really trying to use that space so people can keep their distance from one another."

The ceremony will happen on the field, so Best and staff have been out measuring to make sure they can keep all the graduates spaced out across the track and sidelines. A temporary stage will be on the field and the usual speeches will happen, including the valedictorian’s speech and some introductory words from Superintendent Robert Webb.

Despite not having been the principal for this group of students, Best will M.C. the event.

The plan, as of now, is to still have students walk across the stage to receive their diplomas, but Best said those plans could change. Some procedures, including the event as a whole, could be altered or not happen based on what the COVID-19 situation is in the area.

"We’re getting guidelines from local and state government and health departments if there’s anything we need to change. Even at the district level, we have to be adaptive to any changes," Best said. "That’s the plan now — three-ish weeks in advance— but it is a fluid situation."

When Best was hired on June 25, he told the Daily Express one of his first goals was to meet with all of the first and second-year teachers in the building. So far he has met with all three teachers who will begin their first year at the high school this fall. He is still working through the nine second-year instructors at the school.

He said excitement has been high with the first-year teachers, along with plenty of reasonable concerns. Best said the district is still working through what plans and procedures will be in place when classes begin on Aug. 25. Those plans, he said, should start being announced in the next week or so.

In nearby Columbia, its school district is mandating students, faculty and staff to wear masks when it begins classes. Mizzou and Truman also have mask requirements.

Best said he’s trying to be like a coach, trying to be as open and supportive to his staff during this situation.

"Being a first-year teacher is tough, period," Best said. "Then, the pandemic situation, where you have a whole other layer of concerns beyond what you already have to deal with, is a really rough time for them to be in their first year. But, the upside is, that it is going to all be new regardless."