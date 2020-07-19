If the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department has ever responded to one of your Facebook comments, odds are you’ve chatted with Ashton Day.

Day is a health educator for the department. Her job is exactly what it sounds like. She educates the public on issues of health. But as public health has moved into the spotlight in the months since the novel coronavirus began spreading around the U.S., Day’s work has become more visible.

"It’s just been a lot," she said. "You can see our social media … we have gotten more engagement than we ever have since COVID started, and the mask ordinance has drawn a lot for our engagement on the city’s as well."

Engagement means the number of people liking, commenting, sharing and seeing the health department’s Facebook posts.

And as Day has monitored the page’s engagement, she’s noticed an alarming trend. It came to a head after the Columbia passed the mask ordinance July 6.

"Our comments, especially after the mask ordinance was passed … were full of just wrong things," Day said. "They will even link to sources that are not evidence-based science."

Now, in order to inform Boone County residents about how to interact with each other to avoid COVID-19, she also has to inform them on how to interact with information.

To do that, Day has created Rumor Control, a series of posts on the health department’s Facebook page that either confirms or debunks popularly circulated information about the pandemic.

"FACT: People can transmit the COVID-19 virus even if they do not have symptoms," one such post reads. "FACT: Presumptive positives are NOT counted as a positive case," said another.

"So, (we’re) trying to meet people where they are within social media," Day said.

Getting out good information as the virus continues to spread rapidly is an important aspect of the health department’s job. Boone County reported 21 new infections on Sunday, about equal to the daily average of the past week.

There have been 500 cases since in the county since July 1 and 263 people were in isolation with active infections.

Statewide, the Department of Health and Senior Services reported an additional 846 COVID-19 cases Sunday, more than 100 above the daily average last week.

The increases in cases continues to be widespread geographically through the state. On Sunday, the state health department reported at least one new case in 71 of 117 local health department jurisdictions.

Rumors such as those Day is trying to counter go by a couple names, according to media researchers.

Disinformation is knowingly false or unverified information that is intentionally shared. Disinformation can be difficult to spot because it’s often mixed in with true information. Those who share disinformation often have their own aim or agenda and are rarely journalists.

Misinformation, on the other hand, is unknowingly false information that is accidentally shared. This is what is more likely to occur in journalism.

Journalism goes through a rigorous editorial process. However, because it’s produced by people, errors can appear. University of Missouri journalism professor Glen Cameron said these errors are less obvious and pertain to how information is presented.

"One of the worst recurring instances of mistakes by reporters in my mind is the failure to understand the use of percentages or ratios with savvy," Cameron said. He founded the Health Communication Research Center at the MU. "A story might say that there has been a doubling of cases in a locale or county. My hometown in Montana went from one to two cases."

Because this type of mistake is not intentional nor factually inaccurate it’s not considered disinformation. However, Cameron said it contributes to the confusion many audience members experience while consuming news. It is also particularly evident during a pandemic during which caseloads, rates of positivity and demographic information are frequently reported.

"Numeracy is an issue a lot of times with journalists," Glen Cameron said. Cameron is the founder and co-director "People using wrong numbers when they should be using ratios or percentages."

As for Day, she would like to see greater scientific literacy among reporters, particularly when it comes to reporting on scientific studies. But there is another phenomenon that makes rebutting false information so challenging.

Researchers in the field of psychology and media have both found that when people are presented with true information counter to their world view, they do not adapt their beliefs. They often double down and commit harder to their false beliefs.

"It’s an extremely difficult nut to crack," Cameron said.

Day has seen it happen in the comments of her Rumor Control series. In the post about not counting presumptive positive cases in overall case numbers, a commenter wrote "presumptive positives are considered positive period."

The other danger with directly countering false information is it can push people even further away from expert opinions into what Day calls echo chambers. On Facebook, echo chambers are usually Facebook groups that advertise a particular worldview. In fact, that’s where Day gets many of the ideas for her rumor control series.

"They have hundreds of people who are part of these groups and it becomes a vacuum," she said.

But Day has had lots of encouraging interactions with community members since the series began as well. People often comment asking questions about a Rumor Control post from the day prior or request a certain topic be covered in a future post. A fellow community member even rescinded to that commenter who doubled down on his incorrect belief that presumptive positives are counted as positive cases.

"How in the world can you expect to be taken seriously when the people who do the counting just told you they don’t count presumptive positive as positive?" they responded.

All of this indicates that Day’s series is resonating with her audience.

As for the future of the series, Day said it’s too early to say. She’s focused on avoiding highly technical language and making her content as accessible as possible – something Cameron said is integral to effective health communication. However her social media campaigns evolve, she said, public education will be her primary objective.

"The beauty about public health is we are the boots on the ground and build those relationships and that helps us be that authority figure," she said.

Editor’s note: Ashton Day attended the University of Missouri School of Journalism with the author of this article. We are disclosing this information in the name of transparency regarding our editorial process.