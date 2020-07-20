



Written and skills testing for all classes of drivers licenses have, as of Monday, returned to their normal dates and times in each of the 16 counties of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B.

Testing locations dates and times can be found on the Patrol’s website, www.mshp.dps.mo.gov, under the Patrol Station Locations heading on the left side of the page.

Applicants should wear face coverings while in driver examination facilities and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Face coverings will be removed briefly when the applicant’s photo is taken during the licensing process.

The patrol asks applicants appearing for skills testing to arrive with a sanitized vehicle and a face covering to wear during the testing.

The Patrol requests that members of the public refrain from taking a written or skills-based driver examination if:

they, or a member of their household, a family member, or other personal acquaintance, have been diagnosed with COVID-19:they have had contact with any person diagnosed with, or suspected of having, COVID-19:a medical professional, hospital staff member, or other health agency representative has asked them to self-quarantine; orthey have an undiagnosed fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptom associated with COVID-19 or another upper respiratory infection.

Those unsure about whether they meet any of these criteria, should postpone seeking a driver examination and return at a later date. The request is based on the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.