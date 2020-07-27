For the safety of patrons, volunteers, and vendors alike, Downtown Marceline and the City of Marceline have made the heavy-hearted decision to cancel this year’s Downtown Wine & Art Stroll.

The event was scheduled for Aug. 29.

"It’s our most popular event," the Downtown Marceline committee wrote in a release. "This event brings hundreds of Marceline citizens and visitors to our downtown district.

"The funds raised at our event are instrumental to our organization’s future and our mission to enhance the near-term and long-term quality of life for those residing in, doing business in, and visiting Marceline."

The volunteers of Downtown Marceline are anticipating the event regaining its footing in 2021. Tax-deductible donations may be made in lieu of money the event would have raised by visiting downtownmarceline.org/invest.