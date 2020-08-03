



Allison Guffey, a Moberly High School 2020 graduate, is one of five recipients of a scholarship awarded by Dialysis Clinic, Inc., a non-profit corporation based in Nashville, Tenn. created to benefit the children of DCI employees.

Guffey is the daughter of Heather Walters and she plans to attend the University of Missouri in Columbia this fall and pursue a degree in health science.

During high school, Allison played girls soccer in the spring. She also was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Club, DECA Club and Interact Club at Moberly.

DCI operates 72 clinics in 16 states, and operates three procurement divisions; medical research, preventative medicine, and laboratory and supply.

All phases of the scholarship competition were independently managed by a national scholarship service organization named Scholarship Managers.

The five scholarships ranged from $1,000 to $2,500 per recipient.