The Jackson County Health Department says it has not confirmed any additional COVID-19 cases that originated from an Independence church where 30 cases had already been confirmed.

On Friday, the department said numerous cases had been confirmed at Old Paths Baptist Church, 4621 S. Shrank Drive, just off U.S. 40, and people who attended church services there July 19 or were at day camp there July 20-24 could have been exposed to COVID-19. Those people, estimated to be about 300, health officials said, should quarantine until Friday and get tested immediately at a community testing clinic or their health-care provider.

The requested quarantine periods for two other previously announced exposure sites also expired without additional confirmed cases. From both locations – a house party in the northern Lee’s Summit neighborhood and the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 2414, at 2537 Blue Ridge Blvd. on the Kansas City-Independence border – the department confirmed five cases each.

According to the Health Department, if an individual tests positive and has symptoms, they can be around others after all of the following:

• At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

• At least 24 hours have passed since the last fever without medications

• Symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath have improved

If an individual tests positive and has no symptoms, they can be around others after at least 10 days since the first positive test, assuming the individual has not developed any subsequent symptoms.

