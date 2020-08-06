The Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival, a beloved Boone County fall event that swells the Missouri River village to many times its population every October, has been canceled for 2020.

In a Facebook post late Wednesday, organizers announced they could not put on this year’s festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The committee has met with the Village of Hartsburg’s town board, and after looking at current health orders in place, recommendations from CDC, and discussion with town residents; we do not feel we can safely host a festival this year," the post stated.

The festival, which had been scheduled for Oct. 10 and 11, has survived flooding that threatened the pumpkin crop in several years. Traffic jams the two-lane highway that is the only access to the town from Highway 63 and people flood the town of 108 residents.

"We did not take this decision lightly as we know countless people make a trip out of this every year, and we know our vendors do a lot of work all year to prepare for this and make it such a successful festival," the organizers wrote in their post.

Vendors who have submitted fees for the festival will be informed in a few weeks how the organizers will handle those payments. The festival will be back in 2021, the post stated.

The disappointment showed in comments on the post.

"That’s it, throw the whole year out. #2020iscancelled," one person responded.

