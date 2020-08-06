JEFFERSON CITY — For Missouri political observers, a familiar picture emerged Tuesday night: Voters in the state's urban centers overwhelmingly backed Medicaid expansion, while rural voters soundly rejected it.

Amendment 2 performed well in some traditionally Republican areas, however, winning narrowly in metropolitan counties such as Greene and St. Charles. And in St. Louis County, the measure won a higher percentage of the vote than Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Claire McCaskill in 2018.

Medicaid expansion won by a 6-point margin statewide — 53% to 47%. It remained unclear Wednesday how Republicans running state government would roll out the program next year.

One Democrat, state Rep. Peter Merideth of St. Louis, predicted the urban-rural divide would embolden GOP lawmakers seeking to curtail expansion. Another Democrat, State Auditor Nicole Galloway, said she was the only candidate this fall who could be trusted to expand the program.

Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, said at a news conference Wednesday that his administration would implement the expansion. But he said it was uncertain what his initial budget proposal would look like in January.

"The people of the state of Missouri voted that in, so we're going to have to deal with it, implement it," Parson said. "We'll prepare for that, we'll implement it, and we're just going to have to find the money to be able to pay for it."

The constitutional amendment requires the state to take steps toward implementation.

According to the text of Amendment 2, beginning July 1, individuals 19 to 64 years old making less than about $18,000 a year would be able to qualify for government health care benefits.

The amendment requires the state Department of Social Services to submit, by March 1, its expansion plan to the federal government.

Parson, who opposed expansion, argued the new program would divert money from public education.

Merideth, a top Democrat on the House Budget Committee, predicted the GOP would at least attempt to hobble expansion through budget maneuvers.

He mentioned a resolution sponsored this year by House Budget Chairman Cody Smith, R-Carthage, that would ask voters to subject Medicaid spending to appropriations, meaning the Legislature could decide not to fund expansion, Merideth said. The resolution did not pass.

"If they do what they did this past year, (they would) sneak in a little bit of language that'll go into the constitution subjecting all Medicaid funding to appropriations," Merideth said. "If they get that in there, which is the kind of thing that really isn't obvious in budget language, that would give them the power, via the budget committee, to completely ignore expansion.

"That is what I'm most afraid of them doing," he said.

Merideth said the state would realize savings by expanding Medicaid, and that the savings would go toward the cost of expansion.

"I don't think that there's any need to move money from anything else in the budget to Medicaid for this," he said. "It all falls in the Medicaid budget — the savings in one place go to the costs in the new place."

Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake Saint Louis, doubted the Legislature would fund the program next year.

In suggesting the Legislature had the ability to leave expansion unfunded, Onder cited a July decision by the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals stating the amendment didn't "direct or restrict the General Assembly's ability to change the amount of appropriations for the MO HealthNet program ... "

"Money is tight whether folks passing the amendment want to admit it or not," Onder said. "I just don't see it happening next year."

Travis Brown, spokesman for the No on 2 in August campaign, said in an emailed statement after the vote that voters "have opened up the possibility of rural school consolidations, ushering in higher taxes on all citizens and forcing deeper cuts to vital state programs like education."

"When the dust settles, the costs will be clear, reminding Missourians to be careful what you wish for," he said.

Galloway has long said Parson couldn't be trusted to expand the program.

In a news release shortly after Amendment 2 passed Tuesday, she again cast doubt on Parson's willingness to expand the program.

"Governor Parson will undermine our vote in favor of Medicaid Expansion," she said in a statement, mentioning the governor's support for altering the Clean Missouri question voters approved in 2018 and his administration's exploration of local right-to-work laws after voters rejected a statewide law two years ago.

Parson in June moved the date of the Medicaid vote from November to August, when voter turnout is lower. He has said the move would give budget writers more time to prepare if voters did approve expansion.

"He campaigned against Medicaid expansion and moved it to the August ballot to try to defeat it," Galloway said. "The future of Medicaid expansion in Missouri depends on who is in the governor's office next year when it comes time to implement it."