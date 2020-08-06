





Development plans were given the blessing of the Moberly City Council on Monday in hopes of increasing housing availability in the city.

MBL Development Co. will seek low-income tax credits to build 38 more units at Country Villas II on Silva Lane. This is in addition to the 44 units already built and available. MBL will seek the credits via the Missouri Housing Development Commission, which only awards a few applications each year.

Tannehill Apartment LP also sought the city’s support as it also seeks tax credits from the commission to convert the old Moberly Junior High Building to low-income senior housing.

Attempts to acquire tax credits for development purposes on this property have been made a few times within the past seven years, but were unsuccessful. Tannehill Apartments has made revisions to its plans and will submit its new application one final time.

Council members wanted to know if two tax credit applications would diminish the chances of either one to be approved.

"From my experiences, if a city council supports and and submits two tax-credit projects to the commission seeking approval it shows that there is a great need for housing projects to be developed within the community," said Jason Zamkus of Zamkus Associates LLC. "I believe the chances of at least one of them would get approved than if only one submission was presented."

Zamkus is a lawyer and a lobbyist with the governmental consulting firm.

Council member Austin Kyser hopes both applications are approved. If only one of the applications is awarded, Mayor Jerry Jeffrey would prefer the Tannehill project.

"If I had to pick just one, I think the old junior high building project would serve our community best right now," he said. "This will help meet the need for senior housing, and it would help develop and support our downtown district."

The junior high building currently is an eyesore in the community and it would be nice to see it become something productive and useful, Jeffrey said.

"If that application gets denied, then we will move onto Plan B," he said.

If the credits are denied, the city retains ownership of the property. Plan B is the city's adaptive reuse plan for the historic property.

The city will seek public proposals on how to move forward. This possibly could be redevelopment by a third party or selling the building.

Caring Communities supports the idea of of using the facility as senior housing, organization member Brian Williams said. If the credits are denied, Williams supports the city’s Plan B.

Possible other uses for the building Williams suggested include a small medical clinic, educational resource and technical training center, community meeting room and space for social services.