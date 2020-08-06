



One Mexico teenager died and another was injured after a Wednesday night shooting in the 900 block of Tyronn Lue Boulevard.

Mexico Department of Public Safety Officers responded to the shooting at about 9:10 p.m.

Responding personnel found Tornez Burton, 17, at the scene who had been shot one time, according to a department news release. Audrain Ambulance transported him to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital — Audrain where he later died.

Jzyeshawn Palmer, 17, also arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, the release stated. Family later took him to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia for treatment.

Officers conducted interviews with neighbors, who indicated Burton, Palmer and two other teens met in the area and began fighting after a disturbance a few blocks away, according to the release. During the fight, one member of the group is alleged to have shot a gun six times, fleeing afterward.

ARRESTS MADE IN WEDNESDAY MORNING ASSAULT

Two Mexico residents allegedly involved in a Wednesday morning assault were arrested.

A man and a woman allegedly entered the unlocked back door of a home in the 300 block of East Liberty, assaulting the resident and taking some possessions, according to a release.

Officers spoke with the victim at about 6:50 a.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Paris Road. The victim had suffered significant injuries, according to the release, and was transported by Audrain Ambulance District to University Hospital.

Investigations led to the arrests of Phillip J. Sledge, 32 of Mexico, and Terra E. Burg, 25, of Mexico. Slege turned himself over to police at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a release. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery. Burg was located by Missouri State Highway Patrol in Callaway County, according to the release. She was taken to the Callaway County Jail on outstanding warrants from unreleated incidents.