Beverly Faye (Barker) Turner, age 79, entered into rest August 5, 2020, at home with family by her side, following a short battle with cancer. She was born in the Wanda community at the family home on January 8, 1941, the youngest child of Cecil “Pete” and Zelma (Patton) Barker. Beverly was a lifelong area resident, attending Granby schools, where she met her sweetheart, J.C. Turner. Beverly and J.C. were married August 25, 1957, sharing 63 years of marriage while raising two sons. Beverly loved being active, working in her yard, flower beds, and on the family farm. She also worked at Granby Manufacturing and La-Z-Boy Midwest, retiring after a combined 42 years in 2007. She enjoyed reading her Bible, spending time with family and friends, attending Branson music shows, and traveling, vacationing in 45 of the States. Beverly was a member of Silver Moon Full Gospel Church. She loved her Lord and Savior, her husband, her children, her grandchildren, and her extended family. Beverly is survived by her husband, J.C.; sons, Rick (Barri) and Brad (Katie); four grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; brother, John Barker (Coeta); brother-in-law, Jerry Turner (Jean); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Irene, Lois, and Delma; and two brothers, Charles and Lloyd.

The family extends a special “Thank you” to Dr. Leslie Hamlett and associate, Pam for the best of care.

Graveside services will be 10:00 am, Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Hazelgreen Cemetery, Boulder City, with Pastor Philip Barber officiating. Friends are welcome to pay their respects at Clark Funeral Home Granby Chapel, Granby, MO from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm on Friday, August 14, 2020. Contributions to honor Beverly’s memory may be made to Silver Moon Full Gospel Church, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 26, Granby, MO 64844.

