The installation of storm lines will result in closures beginning 7 p.m. Thursday on Forum Boulevard between Green Meadows Road and Nifong Boulevard.

Forum Boulevard is set to reopen to traffic at 6 a.m. Friday, depending on the weather. Motorists will be redirected using Green Meadows Road, Bethel Street and Nifong Boulevard, according to a city news release.

The work is part of the Nifong Boulevard/Forum Boulevard Corridor Improvement Project to improve intersections and add lanes to Forum Boulevard and Nifong Boulevard. Improved intersections, bike lanes, pedestrian crossings and sidewalks are also included in the project, the release reads.

More information on the project can be found at CoMo.gov/PublicWorks/Nifong-corridor-and-Forum.