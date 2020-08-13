



Daily lane closures are expected starting Wednesday on Missouri Highway 98 as part of a resurfacing project by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Signs, flaggers and pilot vehicles will guide motorists through the work zone, who are asked to slow down and watch for work crews.

The resurfacing project is part of a larger project to expand shoulders and improve driving surfaces on Missouri highways 135 and 98 in Cooper and Pettis counties. The project is expected to complete by the end of the year.

Work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates, call 1-888-275-6636 or visit the pavement project website. Updates also are available through the MoDOT Central District Facebook and Twitter accounts.