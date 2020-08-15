The Missouri Department of Conservation has scheduled free, outdoor and socially distanced events for next week.

All require advance registration which can be completed by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events, selecting this area of the state, and then looking for the event.

Face coverings and social distancing are encouraged at these events.

These events are popular, especially the fishing classes for children, so early registration is the only way to be assured of a place. The events include:

• Orienteering, 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost, Kansas City. Learn to use a compass and a map to find your way around during an outdoor scavenger hunt. Ages 16 and older.

• Butterflies, Bees and Beetles-Oh Boy: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Burr Oak Woods Conservation Center, 1401 N.W. Park Drive, Blue Springs. Meet with a naturalist to search for these critters and then learn how to create a bee habitat and take home a bee-friendly native plant. All ages.

• Let’s Go Fishing: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Burr Oak Woods Center, 1401 N.W. Park Drive, Blue Springs. Ages 8 through 11. Learn the basics of rod-and-reel fishing and then give it a try in the real world.

• Fishing lesson: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Burr Oak Woods, 1401 N.W. Park Drive, Blue Springs. Ages 5 and above. A hands-on fishing class with lots of "extras." Fishing permits are not required during this program.