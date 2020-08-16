A Camdenton teen was injured Friday evening in a tubing accident near the 6 mile mark of the Big Niangua.

Kylie J. Meyer, 17, was riding an inner tube behind a 1999 Starcraft 240 captained by Ronny J. Meyer, 45, as they attempted to negotiate a turn, causing Kylie to be ejected from the tube and impact the water. She suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Lake Regional Hospital.

Both passengers were wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.