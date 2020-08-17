



Active cases of COVID-19 in Randolph County increased by six since Friday afternoon to a total of 26, according to the Randolph County Health Department. Since Thursday afternoon, the case total has increased by 12 and five patients have been released from isolation, the department reported.

Cases have continued to climb since early last week when the active case total sat at 11. Two additional patients have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus since last week, totaling four current hospitalizations. So far, there has been only one coronavirus-related death, which the health department reported July 16.

In total, Randolph County has recorded 91 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Sixty-four of those patients have been released from isolation after testing negative for the virus.

The new cases are a mixture of direct contacts and unknown exposures, Deputy Health Administrator Craig Parsons, said. None of the new cases are travel-related, he said.