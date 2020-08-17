The Columbia Goodwill Excel Center adult high school in the former Columbia Daily Tribune building at 101 N. Fourth St. on Monday started the school year online to protect students and instructors from COVID-19.

There will be an option for in-person tutoring. The structure allows flexibility for the work schedules for many of the Excel Center students, according to a news release.

Goodwill Excel Centers are tuition-free high schools that give adults the opportunity to earn a Missouri high school diploma, earn college credits and industry-recognized certifications.

"While recent times have forced us apart, we want students to know that they are not alone and we will continue to work together to offer them the education they’re seeking," Mark Arens, executive vice president and chief of program services for MERS Goodwill and Excel Centers, stated in the news release.