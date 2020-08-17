



A new program is offering residents of 11 Missouri counties up to $4,000 to further their education or complete a degree

"Jump Start Your Future" is a partnership of the Northeast Missouri Workforce Development Board, Connections to Success and the North East Community Action Corporation.

The deadline to register is Oct. 31. Applicants must be 18 or older and meet income guidelines. Those who receive food stamps, have received unemployment payments in the past or are currently displaced from a job automatically qualify.

The program covers Lewis, Lincoln, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Shelby and Warren Counties. Additional assistance and client monitoring will be available.

The program is funded through a $458,000 coronavirus relief bill grant awarded to Workforce Development.

NECAC will take applications. Those who qualify will be given a career or training assessment by Workforce Development. Connections to Success will hold professional development and job readiness sessions, starting in September. Workforce, Connections and NECAC will work with clients to enroll them in college, trade school or training programs done in-person or virtually. Maximum annual income to qualify is $19,140 for one person; $25,860 for a two-person household; $32,580 for three people; $39,300 for four; $46,020 for five; and $52,740 for six.

The workforce development board offers training in child development, healthcare, professional development, business and computer technology, bookkeeping and accounting, retail management, welding, truck driving and other trades.

It also has additional funding to help with child care, transportation and the purchase of work-related clothing or tools. Connections can provide interactive training on finding a job, defining goals and strengths, resume development, mock interviews and developing opportunities. NECAC offers programs to help with rent payments, utility bills and other needs.

To apply, or to learn more, call NECAC at 573-324-6622.