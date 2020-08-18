A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday reinstated a Columbia man’s lawsuit accusing three police officers of malicious prosecution following a bar fight in October 2013.

The Western District Court of Appeals, in a 27-page opinion signed by Presiding Judge Karen King Mitchell, ruled that Circuit Judge Kevin Crane incorrectly granted summary judgment in the case in April 2019.

The court ordered the case back to Crane’s court for three of the four defendants named by Nicholas Daniels in the lawsuit filed in 2016. The court upheld Crane’s ruling in favor of former Sgt. Candy Cornman and former Chief Ken Burton.

Daniels did not appeal Crane’s ruling against his claims he was assaulted by the officers or that he was falsely imprisoned.

On the night of Oct. 23, 2013, Daniels became involved in an altercation with a bouncer at the Fieldhouse bar in downtown Columbia. During the police response, a fight broke out, one of the officers was struck in the face and responded by using a taser on Daniels.

Daniels was charged Nov. 14, 2013, with trespassing, assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. The case was dismissed on motion of the prosecuting attorney in April 2014.

Daniels initially filed his lawsuit federal court, claiming violations of state and federal law in the prosecution and naming police officers Clint Sinclair, Patrick Corcoran, Kim German and Ryan Terranova as well as Cornman, Burton, the city and the police department.

U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey in October 2016 ruled in favor of the officers and the city on the federal civil rights claims. She did not rule on the state claims, leading to the state case that was the subject of Tuesday’s appeals court ruling.

In its ruling, the appeals court decided it will allow the case to go forward against Terranova, Corcoran and Sinclair.

The ruling Tuesday does not mean Daniels has won his case. Instead, it allows him to take the case to trial on the issues of whether there was probable cause to prosecute him and whether the decision to dismiss the criminal charge amounted to abandonment of the case by the prosecutor.

While there may have been probable cause to arrest him at the time of the fight, King wrote, there is a different probable cause standard for arrests and prosecution. There are, however, other points of law to be determined, she wrote.

"Daniels argues that a finding of probable cause to prosecute him on one of the three charges filed—here resisting arrest—does not preclude his malicious prosecution claim on the other two charges—trespass and assault of a law enforcement officer," she wrote. "We agree."

Defendants need protection against prosecutors who abuse their discretion, King wrote. A rule that a properly charged offense means the defendant has no chance to sue over other offenses charged in the same case is wrong, she wrote.

"Suspects could be charged with multiple offenses and be unable to assert a claim of malicious prosecution, so long as there is probable cause to prosecute on one of the offenses charged," King wrote.

Brent Haden, who represents Daniels, said that while he expects the officers to seek further appeals, he is ready to go back in front of Crane to argue Daniels’ case.

The ruling on whether prosecutors must have probable cause to support each charge filed is an important protection, he said. Otherwise, prosecutors could file "charges that are a complete lie and wreck your life. That is what the city argued should be the rule and that is nuts."

Brad Letterman, who represents the officers, declined to comment on the ruling.

On the night of the fight, the officers named in the lawsuit were part of the Downtown Enforcement Unit and responded to reports of the disturbance.

In the initial police reports, both officers claimed Daniels threw a punch at Sinclair, resulting in a charge for assault on a law enforcement officer. Later, body camera evidence showed Terranova punched Sinclair, according to the lawsuit. In the response, the officers admit it was possible Terranova inadvertently struck Sinclair but that Daniels still assaulted Sinclair by grabbing his shirt.

Sinclair and Terranova say Daniels grab the officer’s lapel, which would have also constituted assault on a law enforcement officer, the officers’ motion stated.

Daniels, who was a graduate student and Lincoln University football coach at the time, claimed the incident cost him his job.