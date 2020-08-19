Boone County on Wednesday reported its second-highest daily count of new coronavirus infections since the pandemic began, a surge that comes just before a decision about how to open Columbia Public Schools.

The 59 new cases is just below the 61 reported on Aug. 1. The daily report also shows that hospitalizations are continuing at a high number, 27, and there are more people with COVID-19 in intensive care in Columbia hospitals than at any time previously.

Columbia schools will open with a hybrid plan where students are in session for two days each week and home for three if the rate of cases per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period is 10 or above. As of Tuesday afternoon, it stood at 24.2, and it is certain to increase because of the Wednesday report.

The rate for the county as a whole increased from 20 per 10,000 over the past 14 days to 22.1. The district will announce Monday whether it will have a full reopening, use the hybrid plan or go fully online. That step would be taken if the rate exceeds 50 per 10,000 residents.

The first day of class is scheduled for Sept. 8.

BOONVILLE WAIVERS

Athletes participating in games or tournaments held at fields in Boonville city parks will no longer have to sign a COVID-19 liability waiver after the Boonville City Council voted to eliminate them Monday.

Two local baseball leagues were holding games games under requirements that players have their temperatures checked, sign a log for contract tracing in case of COVID-19 exposure and a waiver removing city liability in case of exposure.

In June, the council rolled back requirements to just the waiver as there were soccer, baseball and adult volleyball tournaments interested in using fields at city parks.

“When we put that in place, we were responding to requests for participating in youth sports leagues, and now fast forward to today when the public schools use our soccer field, they use ... essentially all of our parks,” Boonville City Manager Kate Fjell said before the vote. “As it stands today, they need to get a waiver and anyone that plays on that field needs to get a waiver.”

Cooper County has the state’s 11th-highest rate for new infections so far in August, based on data reported by the Department of Health and Senior Services. Since July 31, there have been 84 new cases in the county tallied by the state, for a total of 170. The Cooper County Health Center reported that its records show 184 cases since the pandemic began.

As of 8/18/2020 6:47:06 PM Cooper County Covid-19 Statistics (note: one new case reported had been delayed in arriving...

Posted by Cooper Co. Public Health Center onTuesday, August 18, 2020

The waivers had absolved the city of liability for anyone who contracted COVID-19 while participating in an event in the parks. Council members who opposed eliminating the waivers said the move could open the city to claims it is responsible if someone becomes ill from the coronavirus.

“It seems to me we are doing a lot of things to mitigate risk, and I don’t know why (waivers) would not be one of them,” council member Albert Turner said.

Not having a waiver requirement says to the community that the city is ignoring the COVID-19 exposure risk and do not really care, council member Susan Meadows said.

“I am not looking for a way to make this a burden. Is there some easier way we can exempt the city from responsibility should a person get COVID?” she said.

Council member Steve Young wondered if school activities should be exempt but not youth league sports, since student-athletes already sign medical waivers with the districts.

“My understanding is they do not have any COVID-specific waivers,” Fjell said.

STATE SITUATION

The state had only one day’s respite from the string of reports showing 1,000 or more new coronavirus infections. On Wednesday, the state health department reported another 1,258 new COVID-19 cases, the 24th day of the past 31 with at least 1,000 cases.

Prior to the first day, July 21, the state had not reported a single day with case counts that high.

There were new cases reported in 92 of the state’s 117 local health jurisdictions, and 12 additional deaths, bringing the total since mid-March to 1,414.

There were 875 people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, including 114 on ventilators.

STUDENT CASES

Seven students returning to campus to live in the residence halls at Missouri Southern State University have tested positive for COVID-19, the Joplin Globe reported.

Testing was conducted by Missouri Southern's Willcoxon Health Center as students moved into the residence halls, the university stated in a news release. As of Tuesday, 611 students had been tested, with seven positive cases, said Julie Stamps, director of the health center. That is 1.1%. Testing is ongoing for late arrivals to campus.

Rooms have been made available in campus housing for students who need to be in isolation after a positive test or in quarantine after close contact exposure. Faculty members and advisers are available to work with affected students in order to continue their academic progress.

"We're constantly reminding our students to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings," Stamps said.

SEEKING RELEASE

A businessman who went to prison in June after pleading guilty in a pay-to-play scandal that brought down a top St. Louis County elected official has asked to be released because he has the coronavirus.

John Rallo, 55, asked a federal judge to allow him to serve some of his 17-month prison sentence under home confinement with family in Salt Lake City because of health concerns, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Rallo pleaded guilty last summer to three bribery counts as part of a scheme involving former Democratic St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, who pleaded guilty in May 2019 to corruption charges for providing political favors in exchange for campaign donations. Stenger is serving a sentence of nearly four years in prison.

Rallo was sentenced in early March, but his date to report to prison was pushed to late June because of the pandemic.

In an Aug. 11 letter to U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber, Rallo wrote that his cellmate, Taiwan Davis, died after contracting COVID-19.

Rallo's attorney, Curtis Poore, told the newspaper that Rallo tested positive for the virus on Aug. 2, and that he has been very ill and is still having difficulty breathing. He said Rallo has a compromised immune system because he has thyroid cancer and a blood disorder.

"No one deserves to be put in harm’s way and exposed to COVID-19 as I have been for the last several weeks," Rallo wrote in his handwritten letter to the judge.

There are 155 inmates at the minimum security satellite camp where Rallo is housed and 1,047 at the medium security Marion prison, according to the Bureau of Prisons. At least 143 inmates out of 573 tested have been positive for the virus.

Charles Dunlap of the Mexico Ledger, Rudi Keller of the Columbia Daily Tribune and The Associated Press contributed to this report.