The Northeast Missouri Health Council was given 300 Wi-Fi hotspots to helps patients in the area.

A news release from NMHC says it will use the hotspots to help give patients greater access to the Internet for virtual care, education and other necessary updates. The devices were given by T-Mobile, AT&T and US Cellular, and are meant for patients who have cell coverage but have restrictive data plans.

"During these unprecedented times, it is so important that we are able to adapt to the needs of

our patients in order to provide them with higher quality care," said NMHC’s Dr. Crystal Redman in the release. "With these hot spots in place, we will be able to better communicate with our patients, not only for virtual visits but also for communicating things like electronic blood sugar readings through continuous glucose monitors. This makes it easier for us to make more informed decisions in caring for our patients, even if it must be at a distance, for now,"

To request a hotspot, patients may contact Ashley Hartman at 660-627-5757 (extension 27), or by going to NemoHealthCouncil.com and hitting the "Request a Hotspot" link on the top right-hand side of the page.