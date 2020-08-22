The health department shut down a student apartment complex swimming pool Saturday afternoon after an inspector found more than 100 people violating social distancing and other rules in the city COVID-19 health order.

Acting on complaints, the inspector found 100 to 125 people around the rooftop pool of Brookside Midtown, Scott Clardy, assistant director of the Columbia-Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department said.

It was the second time the department sent inspectors to Brookside in six days, Clardy said. The management promised changes after the first inspection but photos sent to the department and online showed the promises were not being kept, he said.

"I made the decision to suspend their operating permit," Clardy said. "We have got cases going up and we don't need people acting irresponsibly and in violation of the order right now."

I’m at the Brookside Midtown pool in Columbia, Missouri. pic.twitter.com/51KJtYKLMg

— Melina Psihountas (@melinamedia) August 15, 2020

Boone County reported 78 new cases on Saturday, a slight drop from the record 81 on Friday. The Friday report was the second consecutive day for a new high in confirmed infections of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. There have been 1,923 cases in Boone County since the first was reported in mid-March.

The week ending Saturday also had the highest daily average count for new cases in Boone County at 48 per day, 10 greater than the previous high of 38 per day during the week of July 5 to 11.

The 336 new cases reported this week represents more than 15 percent of all the cases in the county. Over the past week, 65 percent of new infections have been among people under 25, including almost half within the 20 to 24 age group.

Students began arriving in University of Missouri residence halls on Aug. 12 and classes begin Monday.

Bill Stackman, vice chancellor for Student Affairs, reacted to the Brookside pool photos and the lack of social distancing or masks.

"We are aware of photos from a crowded pool at an off campus apartment complex," Stackman wrote on Twitter. "Reports have been filed with the city. Reminder to please follow safety guidelines to slow the spread of community transmission, on and off campus."

Under the city’s mask ordinance, face coverings are supposed to be worn when a person is indoors or outdoors and cannot maintain 6 feet of social distance. Along with the pool party Saturday, students could be seen in groups of three to 10 downtown late on Friday night with few masks and little social distancing.

The department anticipated it would see a lot of cases as students arrived, Clardy said.

It is responsible for reporting locally and contact tracing cases of people who are residing here, including college students who have permanent homes elsewhere.

"We are seeing exactly what we thought we would see," Clardy said. "We will just see how long it will last."

The duration of the high numbers could determine whether Columbia Public Schools opens with a hybrid learning model or with all instruction online when classes begin Sept. 8.

The primary union representing Columbia teachers on Friday urged a lower threshold for shifting instruction online. The Columbia Missouri National Education Association issued a letter addressed to the district administration, other educators and families urging changes because of the ease at which young children can catch and spread COVID-19.

"Contrary to initial findings, recent evidence strongly suggests that elementary and secondary students are equally susceptible and equally effective at transmitting the virus," the letter signed by President Kathy Steinhoff, Teaching and Learning Chair Kristen Burkemper and Health and Safety Committee Chair Noelle Gilzow.

The key recommendation is to move the benchmark for all-online instruction to 30 cases per 10,000 residents over a 14-day period rather than 50, which the board adopted when it moved the first day of classes beyond Labor Day.

The 14-day rate for new cases within the district’s boundaries was 36.2 on Saturday, up 12 from Tuesday. The letter from the Columbia MNEA suggests another change, to using the county-wide rate rather than the in-district rate to determine how instruction would be presented.

Because most of the county’s cases are in the area served by the district, the rate is higher within the district than for the county as a whole. The 14-day rate for the county on Saturday was 29.1 per 10,000 residents.

Statewide on Saturday, the Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,293 new infections, the most since July 31. The daily average for the week was down slightly, to 1,122.9 from 1,135, but was enough to be the third-highest weekly average since the pandemic reached the state in early March.

There have been 74,257 cases in Missouri and 1,425 deaths. The 11.3 deaths per day made this past week the deadliest for the disease in Missouri since the last week of May.

The union’s letter to the Columbia schools thanked the district for implementing previous recommendations, including the delay in starting classes.

When the Board of Education approved the move, it also adopted a plan with two key thresholds that would determine whether students would be in class full-time, part-time or take all instruction from home.

When the number of new cases within the district boundaries is below 10 per 10,000 residents for the previous 14 days, classes will be in-school full time. When the number exceeds 50 per 10,000 residents, most instruction will be online.

Between those two extremes, the school would operate on a hybrid model, with most students in class two days each week and home three. Half of students would attend Mondays and Tuesdays, with the other half attending Thursdays and Fridays. There is a separate plan for some students with special education needs.

In an interview last week, Superintendent Peter Stiepleman said that if the district opens on a hybrid model, the 14-day rate would have to fall below 10 and remain there for two weeks before a shift to full-time in-building instruction.

But if the rate increases to 50 or higher, the district won’t wait for it to be sustained make the change to online, he said.