The number of COVID-19 cases among college-age Missourians and the way it spreads among them will require new control strategies, the state’s top health official said Wednesday.

The state is looking very closely at cases among 20- to 30-year-old people and Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, said cases among people that age is a national issue.

Statewide, 24.2 percent of new cases in the past seven days have been among people age 20 to 29. Another 13 percent have been among people age 10 to 19.

"We know that in that age group it is infectious, it spreads quickly," Williams said during a briefing in Jefferson City with Gov. Mike Parson.

The University of Missouri opened classes Monday and launched a web page to report the number of cases among students. The first update came Wednesday, and it showed an increase of 52 percent in two days.

The 255 COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday includes 27 who have recovered and 228 active cases. The university reported 168 cases on the first day of classes.

The numbers represent those tested at the MU Student Health Center and students who test positive elsewhere but doesn’t represent the total number of student cases, the university warns on its website.

The university isn’t testing all students and instead is requiring students who learn of a positive test result to report it within four hours.

The student case numbers will be updated each Wednesday, said MU spokesman Christian Basi.

At the briefing, Williams said he was told by White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Deborah Birx last week that the state’s box-in strategy, useful in prisons, nursing homes and large factories, won’t work among college students.

"They are super-spreaders and they are spreading it in social situations that don't lend themselves ... you can't go into a bar two days later and box it in," Williams said.

Most young people who contract the disease will have only a mild case but Williams said it is dangerous, both for them and for the possibility they will spread it to people with higher risks.

One 24-year-old he is monitoring has pneumonia and blood clots, Williams said.

"I need your help, and I am going to continue to ask for your help, to get the message out to our 20- and 30-year-olds that this is not a benign disease," Williams said to reporters.

STATE SITUATION

The state reported 1,426 new infections and 10 additional deaths Wednesday as it reverted back to the pattern that has been in place since late July.

Missouri got a three-day respite from days with more than 1,000 new cases on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Parson, in the briefing, said he is taking comfort from a declining death rate among the new cases, despite the high numbers.

"The vast majority of these cases are not being hospitalized," Parson said. "Overall, our health care system will remain well below capacity and our fatality rate has declined significantly."

In Missouri, as of Wednesday, 1.86 percent of 78,062 known coronavirus infections have resulted in death. At the beginning of July, before the state cases began surging, the death rate among known cases was 4.71 percent.

NEW TEST

A Washington University saliva test for the coronavirus has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Parson said Wednesday.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson lauded the St. Louis-area university for developing the test, which he said will lead to increased testing for the virus.

"We have been engaged in conversations with Washington University for several weeks and we expect to have further updates in coming days on how this technology can and will be used to increase COVID testing in Missouri," Parson said.

TESTING STRATEGY

Williams said he won't follow new recommendations by U.S. officials against testing people who have been in close contact with infected people.

The new guidance was posted earlier this week on the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency previously advised testing for close contacts, but on Monday that was changed to say that testing is no longer recommended for symptom-less people who were within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes.

Williams said he doesn't understand why U.S. health officials shifted gears on testing and has been trying to get more information.

"At this point in time, barring something I learn that I don’t know yet, that would not be the direction I’d recommend Missouri go," Williams said.

Williams said unless he's presented with "clear evidence" to the contrary, he still encourages Missourians to get tested if needed and as recommended by their doctors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.