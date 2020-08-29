The COVID-19 dashboard at the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill includes information about daily new positive cases, weekly cases, the number of positive cases in each residence hall and occupancy of isolation and quarantine rooms.

The bare bones COVID-19 dashboard at the University of Missouri lists the number of active cases and the number of recovered cases among student.

MU isn’t done with its dashboard, said spokesman Christian Basi. As an example, there was an unscheduled update on Friday after an update on Wednesday. It was initially planned as a weekly release on Wednesdays.

And on Friday, UM System President Mun Choi said new information would be added starting Monday that shows the number of coronavirus infections among faculty and staff at the university.

More frequent updates are possible, Basi said.

Monday was the first day of classes at MU. That day, the dashboard reported 168 positive COVID-19 cases among students. By the end of the week, the number had increased by 123 percent to 376.

The Tribune reviewed a number of presentations of campus COVID-19 data by universities around the country. Most dashboard fall somewhere between the comprehensive UNC approach and the limited data provided by MU.

Some universities, including the University of Kansas and the University of Iowa, don’t appear to have any online reporting about campus COVID-19 cases.

UNC-Chapel Hill closed its campus after the student newspaper there declared the reopening a cluster (expletive).

On Saturday, it listed cumulative 971 student and 54 employee positive cases to date. Daily new cases totaled 26 student and no employee cases. There had been 4,887 tests conducted on campus, with 19.3 percent of them positive.

"Carolina’s COVID-19 dashboard provides critical public health data for our campus and local community," spokeswoman Kate Maroney said in an email. "Campus leaders wanted to make sure the Carolina community had a resource for monitoring a range of data points."

The information was suggested by a number of sources, she said.

"The dashboard was created with input from our campus community, Carolina’s infectious diseas and data experts, emergency management services, UNC Health and our local health department," Maroney said.

The data points helped the university decide when to switch to remote instruction, she said.

A change.org online petition includes a demand that MU adopt a dashboard like the one at UNC.

The University of Tennessee took a different approach, said spokesman Owen Driskill.

Its dashboard is a graph showing daily active cases, employee active cases, cases in isolation and people in quarantine.

"Walking through ours, the main thing was to have context around data," Driskill said. The dashboard also includes tabs for the community and state information.

"We wanted to show trends," Driskill said. "We start with the active cases and show trend lines by day."

Students fill out self-isolation forms online if they have symptoms of COVID-19, Driskill said. That triggers contact tracing.

We’ve seen more communication from students," he said. "It’s a new experience for them. These are new habits they need to develop."

The dashboard created by the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services includes a lot of good information, and MU didn’t want to replicate it, Basi said.

"We are investigating adding more information on there," Basi said of the dashboard. "Like everything, this has been evolving and will continue to evolve."

Officials are looking for ways to get an accurate number of employee positive cases, Basi said.

The university won’t identify individuals and won’t publish locations on or off campus where cases are occurring, Basi said. The university is worried about violating federal privacy laws, he said.

No other dashboard reviewed distinguishes between active and recovered cases, as MU does.

"We think it’s important to list the number of individuals who have recovered and are no longer spreading the disease," Basi said. "It’s just one more statistic that helps us monitor the situation.

Among some other university dashboards, the University of Arkansas has a weekly listing of tests administered and positive cases.

The University of Georgia dashboard lists positive COVID-19 tests per week.

The University of South Carolina has a fairly comprehensive dashboard, listing active cases among students and employees, testing results and the availability of isolation and quarantine housing.

rmckinney@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1719