Quite a few years ago, climate scientists warned that if our climate continued to warm, our storms would become more numerous and stronger. It appears those predictions were mostly correct.

The only reason they weren’t perfectly correct: the old predictions actually were not strong enough. The major storms on Earth have grown even stronger than predicted, and it is costing countries and citizens a fortune.

A new study looked at 4,000 tropical cyclones (which includes hurricanes and typhoons) over the past 39 years. While scientists have long suspected that storms would grow stronger and more numerous, it’s a difficult thing to study. So it was just an opinion – until now. Scientists found a strong correlation between warming temperatures and the number and strength of major storms.

Hurricanes becoming too large

Our hurricanes are getting too strong, getting strong too quickly, and moving too slow. Researchers studied decades of hurricanes and found several trends that are costing us a fortune in repairs.

1. Hurricanes are becoming more intense more quickly. There are several examples in the last decade where a tropical storm became a very intense hurricane in just a couple days. This does not give adequate time for warnings and evacuations.

2. Hurricanes are stronger and larger. This makes perfect sense if you understand how a hurricane is fueled. A hurricane forms when evaporating ocean moisture interacts with favorable atmospheric conditions. Water molecules evaporate when they gain enough energy. Warmer oceans means more water evaporates (and quicker) and a greater chance for hurricane development.

3. Finally, hurricanes are slowing down. It isn’t exactly certain why the storms are slowing down, but they are. One theory is that the larger size of a storm causes it to move more slowly. So, they are stronger and bigger, but traveling very slow. This puts towns in the path of the hurricanes at even greater risk.

We need hurricanes

You probably don’t hear that often, but it is true. Our Earth would be quite different if we did not have these huge tropical storms stirring things up once in a while. Here are several examples of the good hurricanes bring.

Distribute heat The Earth’s equator gets a lot more solar energy than its poles. If everything stood still, the poles would get colder and colder, and the tropics would get hotter and hotter. But the Earth never rests. Hurricanes move an incredible amount of energy from the tropics to more northern and cooler locations. All storms do this, but hurricanes are amazing at moving energy.

Distribute moisture Hurricanes are considered drought-busters for many. The remains of hurricanes travel far inland with soaking rains that can fill underground water tables back up. This is particularly true for Pacific Ocean hurricane remnants that travel across the Southwest United States. These desert areas count on those occasional drenching rains so they don’t completely dry out.

Break up red tides Red tides are toxic outbreaks of algae that can shut down entire coastlines. The algae blooms are caused by warm and still waters. The force of the hurricane can break up red tides — sometimes even before they form.

Island creators Most think of hurricanes as destructive, but they can be the opposite too. Barrier Islands are those thin strips of islands you see just off many coasts. During normal times, barrier islands erode with every normal wave that comes in. Over time, the barrier islands will disappear, which is bad because those tiny island strips are protectors of the mainlands. Waves associated with hurricanes are so strong that sand from the ocean floor is brought up and deposited onto the barrier island, keeping them in place.

Hurricanes are an essential part of our Earth. The changes to our atmosphere and oceans are causing the already giant storms to become unnaturally giant. Regardless of how far from the ocean you live, countries and insurance companies are having to pay a growing fortune every time one of these storms hits and we are all paying that price.

Mike Szydlowski is science coordinator for Columbia Public Schools.