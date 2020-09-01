Hurricane Deck Lions Club members Stella Mowry, on the left and Anita Reeder, on the right are presenting Hurricane Deck Elementary teacher Jennifer Caviness with gift cards to be distributed to fellow teachers.

Lion President Larry Wittrock will present gift cards to teachers at Morgan County R-2 South School. The gift cards are to be used by the teachers for classroom supplies. Usually these supplies are purchased by the teachers. Hurricane Deck Lions Club realizes that the children are the future and wish to support the teachers. Hurricane Deck Lions Club continues to meet the second Tuesday of each month. The Lions Club collects used eye glasses, purchase eye glasses for those in need and supports other community projects.

For information about joining the Lions Club please call Membership Chairman, Tom Reeder at 573-280-8975.