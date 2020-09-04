Eleanor (Bomstad) (Sitler) Daves, Joplin, MO, went to be with her Lord on September 3, 2020, at the age of 92 years, eleven months, and 25 days. She was

born September 9, 1927 in Norma, North Dakota, the daughter of Alfred and Mabel (Mattern) Schweitzer. Eleanor and Ralph Sitler owned Sitler’s Yard Ornaments, located outside of Neosho, for ten years.

She is survived by her son, Lonnie Bomstad and wife, Patsy; their son, Blake Bomstad and wife, Megan; Debbie (Bomstad) Canady’s son, Sean Cooper and wife, Meredith; her son, Larry Sitler and wife, Susan; their sons, Calin Silter and Corby Sitler; her daughter, Karen Cloud and husband, Bud; their children, Courtney Cloud and Cody Cloud and his wife, Sabrina; and five great grandchildren. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; three husbands; and two daughters, Lenora Kinch and Debra Canady.

Private family services will be held at Granby Memorial Cemetery, Granby, MO.

