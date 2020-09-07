A pair of women were injured in an ATV accident Saturday evening on private property in Camden County, just west of Bambi Circle.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that the two women were occupants when the westbound ATV being driven by David Smith, 56, of Holt, Missouri, traveled off the right side of a trail in the woods and overturned. Bonnie Smith, 57, of Holt, was seriously injured and transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital. Another occupant, Jennifer Brown, 44, of Kansas City, had moderate injuries and was transported by private conveyance to Lake Regional.

The ATV was driven from the scene.