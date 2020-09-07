Small numbers of the highest need students in Columbia Public Schools will receive in-person instruction five days a week when the school year starts Tuesday.

The students will be in specialized district-wide classrooms, said spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark. It won’t include all students on special education plans.

Dena Petrie’s son, who will be starting third grade, will be in one of the classrooms.

She said she’s grateful, but parents were kept in the dark for too long. The lack of regular communication was frustrating, she said.

Even a communication to explain the district was working on a solution but wasn’t ready to announce it would have eased parents’ minds, she said.

The parents love their teachers and the Board of Education is supportive of students on special education plans, but the administration sometimes falls short in its communication, she said.

Her son’s teacher provided her with a large binder to monitor progress after schools closed last school year.

Her son will benefit from being in a district classroom, Petrie said.

"I’m just a mom," Petrie said.

When COVID-19 cases in the district surged past the threshold rate of 50 per 10,000 residents over 14 days, the board last Monday voted to start the school year online based on the spread of COVID-19 through the district.

"They’re trained to do this," she said of teachers. "It’s a more structured environment in the classroom. At home, he’s more distracted."

Sara Rivera’s son has a special education plan, but he’s in general education at school and is pulled out of class for individual instruction. He is 8 and is going into the third grade.

Her son won’t be in a district classroom, unless something changes, Rivera said. He can’t learn online.

"I really struggle with the idea he’s not going to get in-person instruction at all," Rivera said. "Right now, it’s very uncertain."

Some children are OK with Zoom calls, but her son isn’t, she said. He doesn’t understand that the person onscreen is speaking to him. When there are several people, he can’t keep track of who’s talking.

For her son, school is where school happens and home is a comfort zone where there’s no school, she said.

"The school district doesn’t seem to be able to figure out an answer for a parent like myself," Rivera said. "I want there to be flexibility with the district. My son needs to be in person. The district needs to empower its teachers."

Her son’s case manager is wonderful, she said, but no one else seems willing to listen.

Both Rivera and Petrie said the district needs to allow parents to record meetings where their children’s special education and disability plans are determined.

Rivera recorded her son’s meeting in May, saying it’s ridiculous that the district hasn’t changed its policy to allow it. It was a routine annual meeting, but lasted three hours.

"It’s past time for them to make a decision," Rivera said.

A bill filed last session by State. Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, that would have clarified the issue didn’t pass.

School board member Teresa Maledy, at a May meeting, urged the district not to forget about the issue.

Asked about parents’ concerns, Baumstark said case managers are contacting each family individually about the students’ special education plans, called Individualized Education Program plans, or IEP.

"This started last week and case managers are working their way through the students," Baumstark said. "Conversations take anywhere from 20-60 minutes to discuss what the family needs, what will learning look like, do parents need any special training, technology needs, etc. We have an extensive questionnaire that is required for the IEP."

Parents of students who will be in classrooms will receive additional information, she said.

"Students who attend school in district-wide classrooms are also being contacted by their teachers to inform them of the five-day in-person option available to them," Baumstark said. "Dr. Stiepleman has also discussed the five-day in-person option for district-wide classrooms at the last several Board of Education meetings. Information will also be included in their back-to-school letters for families."

Baumstark had no update on the status of the recording policy review.

The school board and administration are committed to getting students in school as soon as it is safe to do so, she said.

