Felicia Dawn “Fee” Owlboy, 26, of St. Michael, ND, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Felicia Dawn “Fee” Owlboy, 26, of St. Michael, ND, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND. Fee died on the same day as her grandpa, Francis Owlboy, did in 2015. Visitation for Felicia will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church on Friday, Sept. 11 from 5 until 10 p.m. with a time of prayer at 7 p.m. The procession to St. Michael will leave on Friday at 4 p.m. from City Plaza, Devils Lake, ND. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with Reverend Paul Schuster celebrating the Mass. Felicia will be laid to rest in St. Michael’s Cemetery. All Drum Groups are welcome to share their songs in memory of Felicia. Casket Bearers for Felicia will be: Jeff Whiteshield Sr., Alvin Owlboy Jr., Peter Owlboy Sr., Dustin Lovejoy, Allen Little, Doris Thompson, Paradise Wallce and Virginia Fassett. Honorary Bearers will be: Ariel Cavanaugh, Kelsey WhiteBuffalo, Jerrica Cavanaugh, Marlin Olson, Mark Matheny, Chris Cavanaugh Jr., Tami Morin, James Alberts Alex Waanatan, Darian Waanatan, Larissa Crist, Dominic Plats, Kami White, Yolanda Myers, Samantha Fox, Jon Little, Elizabeth Littlewind and all of the rest of Fee’s dear friends of which she had so many. Special thanks to Spirit Lake EMT’s and the Altru ICU Staff in Grand Forks. If we forgot anyone during this very difficult time, please forgive us. It was not intentional. Felicia Dawn was born on April 27, 1994, at Mercy Hospital, Devils Lake to Alvin Owlboy Sr. and Myrna Whiteshield. She was the middle child of five children they had together. Fee was raised by her grandparents, Francis and Lillie Owlboy Sr. Felicia graduated from Four Winds High School in 2012 and continued her education at CCCC in Automotive Technology. She had recently enrolled at CCCC for the fall semester. Growing up at her grandparents, Francis and Lillie, she learned to love horses. She was a barrel racer and broke ponies. Fee and her sister, Marie, would compete every year at the Fort Totten Days Youth Rodeo and broke ponies also. Growing up, they would always be seen riding horse around St. Michael’s and giving people horseback rides. As Fee started getting older, tattoos started becoming her obsession, almost every part of her body has a tattoo on it. She also loved playing basketball with her younger sister, Danielle, as they both played for Four Winds. They also went to summer basketball leagues together and shooting hoops around at their grandma’s or going to the Rec. Center. Felicia loved having kids with her. She helped raise her niece, Kayonna, and nephews, Avery and Devon Azure Jr. If someone needed a sitter, she would always say yes. At one point, watching seven kids, being able to get them all fed and to bed without a fuss. She also loved to clean and cook and her food was always so good. She also enjoyed working on cars and fixing things, these talents she learned from her dad. She loved spending time with her sisters and brother when she could, she had a good heart. Fee will be so very missed and was so loved by her family which includes; her mother, Myrna Whiteshield; grandmother, Lillie Owlboy; kids, D’Angelo Owlboy and Kayonna Whiteshield; sisters, Brittany Whiteshield, Marie Owlboy (her cousin she grew up with and took each other as sisters), Danielle (Marcus) Owlboy, Samantha (Jore) Owlboy and Tara Jackson; brothers, Jeff Whiteshield, Alvin Owlboy Jr., Joseph Yankton and Kalem Jackson; grandparents, Sheila Belgarde, Louella “Lulu” Thompson, Imogene Belgarde, Arlene Belgarde, Audrey Belgarde, Larry Belgarde, Alfred “Fatts” Thompson, Skip Longie and Frenchie Gourd; godchildren, Avery Azure, Devon Azure Jr., Aleeyah Whiteshield, Alvin Whiteshield and Layla Whiteshield; aunties, Bonnie Owlboy, Chepa Owlboy, Lisa Owlboy, Cheryl Begarde, Jayda Longie, Kasey Lovejoy, Fanette Lovejoy and Ivy Lovejoy; uncles, Peter Owlboy Sr., Francis Owlboy Jr., Lonnie Owlboy, Keith Longie and Gerald Longie; nieces and nephews, Jayden Cook, Aleeyah Whiteshield, Layla Whiteshield, AJ Whiteshield, Nicole Whiteshield (she delivered her), Marissa Whiteshield, Jeffery Whiteshield Jr., Caelyn Jackson, Anastasia Owlboy, Avery Azure and Devon Azure Jr. She was preceded in death by; her dad, Alvin Owlboy Sr.; grandpas, Francis Owlboy Sr. and Francis Lovejoy; grandma, Mary Lovejoy; sister, Nicole Baer; brothers, Dalton Whiteshield and Dillion Whiteshield; aunt, Monica Owlboy; and other beloved relatives.