The United Way of Northeast Missouri kicked off its 2021 Campaign with a virtual talent show at the Ray Klinginsmith Amphitheater in Rotary Park on Sunday night.

The live event was the finale of three weeks of virtual talent competition on Facebook. Participants submitted three-minute videos to the United Way’s Facebook page to showcase their talent, which included singing and dancing. Friends, family and others in the community were able to watch the videos and cast one vote for every $5 donation.

"Our Board felt that we have a lot of talented people here in Northeast Missouri and we wanted to give them an online platform to display their talent and help us raise money for our 2021 Campaign," said Elizabeth Gregory, United Way Board president. "We ended up raising $1,700 for our United Way drive through this contest."

This brought our total raised for our kickoff to $46,605 which represents 25% of our goal of $180,000. She added that the United Way plans to make this contest an annual kickoff event.

Winners of the competition were Lacy Mihaelvich first place, Sydney Graves second place, and the Benevento family took third. Business sponsors of the event included Walmart, PagaliaIs Pizza, Wooden Nickel, Butner Car Wash of Macon, Starbucks, McDonalds and Hy-Vee. A trophy, which was presented to Mihaelvich, was donated by JAMCO Awards.

Agencies supported by the United Way include the Salvation Army, the Adair County Family YMCA, Community Opportunities/Sheltered Workshop, Boy Scouts of America – Great River Council, Kirk-Tran, Adair County 4-H Council, Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, Hospice of Northeast Missouri, Macon Diversified Industries, NEMO Senior Citizens Services, Inc. and Heartland RSVP. Besides providing funds for these agencies, the United Way also supports Oasis Tutoring Programs at area schools, grants to local not for profit organizations and its 211 Help line.