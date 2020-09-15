Delphine M. Larson, 84, of Bismarck, ND, formerly of Devils Lake, ND, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck surrounded by her loving family.

Delphine M. Larson, 84, of Bismarck, ND, formerly of Devils Lake, ND, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services for Delphine will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, Devils Lake with Reverend Lyle Belleque officiating. Burial will be in the Devils Lake Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 please keep your health and safety and that of others when attending services. Delphine was born on May 15, 1936, at Northwood, ND, the daughter of Rudolph and Irene (Hanson) Olson. Delphine attended school in Northwood, ND, and graduated from Northwood High School in 1954. Delphine was united in marriage to Lawrence “Larry” Larson on Aug. 27, 1955. at the Northwood Lutheran Church. They lived in Kloten, Lakota, Grace City, ND, and Hendrum and East Grand Forks, MN, until 1966 when they moved to Devils Lake and called it home, even after retirement. Larry passed away on July 30, 2018. First and foremost Delphine was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren meant the world to her and she treasured every day spent with them. She and Larry took them to many events and outings through the years; they loved being grandparents. Delphine enjoyed meeting friends and family at the ELKS and participating in the activities. Delphine was a meticulous housekeeper, but that didn’t stop her from cooking and baking family favorites and hosting holidays and special events. She enjoyed listening to Country Western music on her “favorite radio station” at Radio Works. Delphine was so loved and will be greatly missed by her family including: her daughters, Laurie Henschel, Bismarck, Robin (Roger) Mertens, Devils Lake, and Rhonda (Ross) Juntunen also of Bismarck; grandchildren, Sarah (Nick) Murchie, Colo., Danny (Robyn) Mertens, Nicole (Josh) Kuntz and Jordan (Allison) Mertens all of Devils Lake; great-grandchildren, Easton Murchie, Ashtyn, Tralyn and Wrigley Mertens, Hayden and Halle Kuntz, Hollynn and Grady Mertens; brother, Roger (Adeline) Olson, Two Harbers, MN; sister-in-law, Elsie Pederson, Fargo, ND; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by; her parents; husband, Larry; brother, Rodney Olson; and sister, Irma Larson.