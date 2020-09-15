William H. “Bill” Byram, 84, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at his home in Devils Lake.

William H. “Bill” Byram, 84, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at his home in Devils Lake. Cremation has taken place and Funeral Services for Bill will be held on Friday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake, with Pastor Dave Fix officiating. Bill will be buried at the Casselton Cemetery, Casselton, ND, on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be for immediate family only. The family appreciates your many kindnesses and prayerful support. God Bless You. Graveside Services will be at the Casselton Cemetery, Casselton, on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. William Harvey Byram was born on Jan. 16, 1936, at Fargo, ND, the son of Harvey and Pearl (Erdmann) Byram. He grew to adulthood in the Casselton area and graduated from Lincoln High School in Casselton with the class of 1954. He continued his education at NDSU and Moorhead State College. Bill married Eloré Svare on Dec. 21, 1956. They had two sons and one daughter. Eloré passed away in 1985. On July 10, 1959, Bill joined the North Dakota Highway Patrol. He was stationed in Valley City, Fargo, Grand Forks and Devils Lake. He retired on June 1, 1992, as the District Commander with the rank of Captain after serving for 32 years, eight months and 28 days. While with the Highway Patrol, he attended the FBI Academy at Quantico, VA, for additional training. Bill loved his job and had a true wish that everyone could love going to work each day at their job, as much as he enjoyed his work. Bill was blessed to find love again and was married to Lynne Wright-Herda in 1987. They would call Devils Lake home until his passing. After retiring from the Patrol, Bill worked with getting the seat-belt law implemented. He then decided to go into the Private Investigation business. He and Lynne pursued this career for three years. In his off time, Bill enjoyed hunting and he passed that legacy of “the hunt” onto his sons; Carson, Brent and Brandon. He was a talented woodworker and as a good steward of the land and environment, he committed many hours to planting trees. Bill was also a North Dakota Hunter Education instructor and an active member of the Lake Region Wildlife Club. Bill is survived by the family he loved and was so very proud of; Lynne Byram; Carson and (Bobbi Otis) Byram and Jason (Kristin) Byram and Casey (Kelli) Byram, Brent and (Julie) Byram and Tanner (Shay) Byram and Lacey Byram, Kelly and (Richard) Sager and Morgan (Greg) Fee, Zach (Holly) Sager and Ethan Sager, Brandon and (Nicole) Herda and Sophie and Ben Herda; and great-grandchildren, Liam, Nora, Russell and Harvey. He was preceded in death by; his parents; wife, Eloré; sister, Mary Pederson; and brothers, James Byram and Merle Byram. Condolences in memory of Bill may be directed to the Byram Family, c/o Gilbertson Funeral Home P.O. Box 632 Devils Lake, ND 58301.