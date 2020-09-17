Press release for Sept. 16

3:13 a.m., Loud music complaint in the 1100 block of Waples Street. Officers made contact and advised to quiet down. Subjects went in for the night.

3:29 a.m., Officer performed a motorist assist at Third and Turner streets.

7:35 a.m., School Resource Officer monitoring traffic in the 900 block of Dickinson Street.

9:26 a.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Cooper Street to a report of a deceased subject. Livingston County Coroner was notified, responded to the scene and took control of the body. Death due to apparent natural causes.

10:07 a.m., Officers checked on a 911 call from location in the 400 block of Youssef Drive. Determined accidental dial.

10:24 a.m., Officers out at residence in the 700 block of Cowgill Street reference report of possible child abuse. No report at this time.

11:23 a.m., Complaint of careless and imprudent driver in the 2600 block of N. Washington Street. Officers contacted the suspect vehicle who was possibly distracted by cell phone use.

11:36 a.m., Officers received a report of a sexual assault that occurred in May of 2020 in the 600 block of J.F.Kennedy Avenue. Investigation continues.

12:08 p.m., Officers dispatched to a reported residential burglary in the 300 block of Calhoun Street. Investigation continuing.

2:50 p.m., Subject in police department reporting that someone tried to scam them out of money over the phone. They were smart and didn’t provide the caller with any information.

3:17 p.m., Officers looking for vehicle in the 900 block of Dickinson. reported to possibly be involved in illegal activity. Officers were unable to locate.

3:27 p.m., Officers assisted Livingston County Sheriff’s Department in the attempted apprehension of a vehicle that was northbound on U.S. Highway 65 from Carroll County authorities and failing to yield. The vehicle made it to U.S. Highway 36 and traveled east, continuing to fail to yield and traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph. The vehicle developed engine trouble and was stopped east of Meadville. The subject was taken into custody by Livingston County and transferred to the Sheriff’s Office for processing.

3:54 p.m., Officer speaking with resident of the 600 block of St. Louis Ave in reference to a careless and imprudent driver. Information received on violation.

5:42 p.m., Report of possible disturbance in the 2700 block of N. Washington Street. Determined to be verbal domestic. No arrests made.

8:53 p.m., Report of possible illegal burning in the 1000 block of Jackson Street. Officers unable to locate the source of the complaint.

11:17 p.m., Officer checking on vehicle at elementary school. Determined to be a teacher working late at school.

Press release for Sept. 15

3:51 a.m., Officers arrested a 30-year-old male for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license following a traffic stop in the 200 block of W. Bus. Highway 36. The male was processed at the police department and released pending a court date.

5:31 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about possible harassment at the police department. No report was filed at that time.

8:49 a.m., Officers took a report of property damage in the 1000 block of S. Washington St.

10:17 a.m., Officers were dispatched to possible stealing in the 700 block of Webster St. No report was filed at that time.

11:06 a.m., Officers assisted a citizen with checking on a possible stolen firearm. The firearm was determined to not be stolen.

11:59 a.m., Officers were dispatched to an animal complaint in the 1400 block of Burnam Rd. The incident was resolved by officers.

2:03 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible illegally parked vehicle in the 1000 block of Elm St. Officers contacted the owner and the vehicle will be moved.

2:24 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a one-vehicle injury traffic crash in the 500 block of Mohawk Rd. A vehicle ran off the road, overcorrected and crashed through a fence. The driver complained of minor injury and refused transport by ambulance.

4:37 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a mix up with their postal mail at the police department. The citizen was referred to the Post Office.

5:08 p.m., Officers were dispatched to grass clippings on the street in the 1400 block of Third St. The owner was contacted and will remove the grass.

5:31 p.m., Officers assisted a citizen with a medical concern in the 900 block of Webster St.

5:40 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 100 block of N. Washington St. The incident was resolved prior to officers arrival.

8:21 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a loud boom in the 1500 block of Fair St. Officers were unable to locate the source.

8:46 p.m., Officers were dispatched to an assault in the 400 block of S. Washington St. A report has been filed and the suspect has been identified.

9:13 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about retrieval of property in the 500 block of Elmdale Rd. The incident was determined to be civil in nature.