Three Kirksville families were recently awarded Missouri Century Farm designations by the University of Missouri Extension in Adair County.

The Arthur L. and Mary Ann Harbur family farm of Kirksville was purchased in 1919 by Arthur’s grandfather, Everett Harbur. The Harbur’s have then kept the 120-acre farm in their family ever since.

Rita Chadwell Williams and Tysen Williams of rural Kirksville were presented with a sign for their 80-acre farm, which was purchased in 1920 by great grandfather, Pearl Chadwell.

Garry Mathes, Barb Miller, and Anita Barker, also of rural Kirksville, received their sign for their 80-acre estate. They are the grandchildren of Allen and Essie James, who purchased the farm in 1919.

Missouri’s Centennial Farm project began in 1976 to recognize farms that have remained in the same family for more than 100 years. The program was first updated every 10 years but has since become an annual event. More than 8,000 farms have since been recognized.

"Missouri Farm Bureau is a proud partner in the recognition of century farms," said Blake Hurst, president of Missouri Farm Bureau, in a press release. "We applaud the hard-working farm families that have kept us fed and clothed for generations. They represent an important part of our heritage and laid a foundation for the bounty Americans enjoy every day."