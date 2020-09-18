Beginning 7 a.m. Monday, the sidewalk along the south side of Locust Street from Waugh Street to College Avenue will be closed during construction at Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School.

Contractors are doing sidewalk and driveway replacement as part of an ongoing renovation project.

The work is expected to be completed by 3:30 p.m. Oct. 21, the city wrote in a news release. Pedestrians are asked to use the sidewalk on the north side of Locust Street.

The work is dependent on the weather and could be delayed. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to use caution in the work zone, the release reads.