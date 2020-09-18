The left turn lane of East Broadway Boulevard onto South Ann Street will be closed approximately 10 a.m. to noon Monday for contractors to locate telecommunication utilities.

According to a city news release, the temporary closure will prevent left hand turns onto South Ann Street and left hand turns onto East Broadway.

The work is being completed by ELI Directional Drilling, contractor for Bluebird Network, according to the release. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to use caution in the work zone.