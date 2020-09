A Mexico resident died at the Lake of the Ozarks after falling overboard while alone on the water.

Dennis S. Jaeger, 73, was pronounced dead at 4:22 p.m. Friday after his body was found by a Missouri State Highway Patrol dive team at the 54 mile marker of the main channel at the lake, an online report stated.

Jaeger’s boat, a 2021 Lund, was discovered adrift and unoccupied on Thursday about noon, the report stated. The search was initiated at that time and nine trooper assisted in the search.