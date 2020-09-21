Marceline City Market is open tomorrow from 3-4 p.m., for seniors, and 4-6 p.m., for the general piblic at the Walsworth Community Cneter.

Every Tuesday afternoon a variety of produce, crafts, baked goods, and vendors offering services gather in the Walsworth Community Center in Marceline for the Marceline City Market.

Dennis VanDyke, a member of the board of directors for the community center said that the market was created following a survey by Downtown Marceline several years ago in which area residents reported wanting two main things.

“Residents said they wanted a nice sit-down restaurant open in the evenings and they said they wanted a farmer’s market,” VanDyke said.

Soon after the survey - in April 2018 - the board and committee for the Walsworth Community Center opened up a farmer’s market, on Tuesdays.

Soon after the event changed to City Market as other vendors began to take part.

“There was a want and need for an event like this,” VanDyke said. “And it gives small business entrepreneurs a place to display and sell their wares.”

Since the market began, VanDyke estimates that there have been as many as 60 different vendors, some of which are seasonal. Vendors come from across the area. Produce is brought in by the truckload during the summer months from Philadelphia; others have come from Odessa, Meadville, Kirksville and across Linn County.

“Our hope is to provide local small businesses or individuals an opportunity to hone their craft and maybe turn it into a store-front operation,” VanDyke said.

Vendors are charged $5 for up to three tables and chairs. There is no charge for non-profit groups. Set-up is from 2-3 p.m., with sales to senior citizens from 3-4 p.m., and the general public from 4-6 p.m. Van Dyke said anyone with featured items for the market can contact him and he will highlight the items on social media. VanDyke can be reached at 660-734-2195. There is also a Marceline City Market Facebook Page.

The market closes for winter after Christmas and reopens in late February.

Jane Spencer, committee member said that as the seasons change so will vendor and the items they bring.

“It is fun to watch the vendors adjust to what is most popular and change their ideas and selections based on the seasons,” she said.

The Walsworth Community Center board has dedicated to cancel the Thanksgiving Craft Sale, due to COVID-19, VanDyke said.