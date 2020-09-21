With seasons, it’s the power of air that shapes the pattern of movement on the land. In the heat of summer, there are days and weeks when the air seems to stop moving altogether. To hang dry and heavy around all that it touches. To steal energy and drive good intentions back indoors in search of cool, conditioned air. Now, with the arrival of autumn in the Midwest, our doors and windows are once again open, welcoming in cool breezes and fall temperatures.

But out West, climate induced changes have brought infernal wildfires that have consumed unimaginable acres of forests and devastated communities, leaving the region with the worst air quality conditions on the planet. We mourn the loss of life and property of those suffering from the catastrophic blazes and count our blessings that we can look up at the night sky over the meadow at Boomerang Creek and identify constellations visible through air that is clear and free of hazardous smoke.

These are indeed unprecedented and stressful times for so many. Our nation is struggling with weather extremes, divisive political divides, the decline of civility, the spread of Black-Lives-Matter demonstrations and related urban conflicts over police policies. We are concerned about fair access to polling places. There’s been a passionate backlash to government cutbacks on our nation’s postal services, inexplicable during a pandemic when absentee and mail-in voting will be at a record high. Communities have conflicting views on how to safely re-open schools and businesses. And with no cure or predictable end in sight, the COVID-19 pandemic weighs heavily on our collective spirits.

At such times, many have begun to seek solace in nature and slow down the frenetic pace of their lives. To take walks. To spend time alone in the garden. To gather with family at mealtimes. When the troubles of the world seem to be too much with us, there is wisdom in focusing inward and breathing deeply. In doing so, we discover the countless miracles in nature that too often escape our notice.

If you listen, grasshoppers are once again busy at work in the gardens. The warmer the air, the louder they fiddle. An orb weaver spider I’ve named Ziggy has claimed her space on the porch with no plans to leave. As in E. B. White’s classic, "Charlotte’s Web," I’m hoping she’ll focus her energy on spelling out the word "VOTE." And throughout the glade, an orchestra of green tree frogs put on a concert each evening. The sounds and activity of autumn are simply everywhere.

Kit and our nephew Nathan — a "climate refugee" who has temporarily escaped the fires in Oregon — are splitting and stacking logs. As the log pile grows ever higher, I anticipate cold nights in the months ahead. To preserve some of the tastes of summer, I freeze pesto made from the abundance of basil leaves harvested this summer. Blended with garlic, pine nuts, olive oil and parmesan, pesto tossed with pasta will be enjoyed all winter long.

Tomatoes of all sizes and colors are piling up in the kitchen, keeping me busy inventing new ways to use this rich resource. Red and yellow cherry tomatoes are sliced on salads, and plum tomatoes are smashed and sautéed with garlic cloves and minced onion. Twenty minutes later, they explode with flavor when tossed with any kind of pasta. So simple. So incredibly delicious. So easy to prepare.

This September, our persimmon trees are now dropping plump fruit the color of ripe apricots all around their base. When I’ve gathered enough for a persimmon pudding, I’ll dig out a recipe shared with me years ago by my friend Marjo Price. It’s a seasonal Missouri dessert she and her sons love, one I can’t wait to prepare.

From our kitchen window, I watch the constant arrival and departure of goldfinches flocking to a thistle feeder hanging from our clothesline T-post. Flickers, bluejays, nuthatches and squirrels vie for a spot at the suet feeder nearby. Pairs of gentle doves move like ducks as they feed on thistle and suet pieces on the ground below. A family of bunny rabbits visit daily, moving ever closer to our conversation circle in the yard. And recently I noticed a tiny baby turtle bravely striking out alone across our mulch pathway. Such encounters are a connection to nature. Each a healing balm for the spirit.

By early September, spent leaves have begun to yellow and fall. When evening breezes blow, they drop in circular spirals and dot the lawn below. While black walnuts are not producing this year, an abundance of acorns has sent squirrels on a dizzying mission of gathering, cracking, and burying activities. And Nathan, who has no fear of heights and the balance of a tightrope walker, is up on the roof cleaning leaf sludge from the gutters and replacing gutter guards. How grateful we are for family to the rescue.

These nights, Kit and I walk out onto the meadow and look up into the night sky, filled with celestial bodies and vast constellations of stars. In the weeks ahead, we will continue to give thanks for the grace of autumn days as we navigate these difficult times that test our nation’s spirit.

Cathy Salter is a geographer and columnist who lives with her husband, Kit, in southern Boone County at a place they call Boomerang Creek.