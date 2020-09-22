Already this year, more than two million acres of California forests have burned and the fires are not close to being contained.

Even with many more acres to burn, this is already a record for California. Why is this such a bad fire year? Why does it always seem to be the Western United States? What can be done about it?

Those are complex questions, but fire is well understood by scientists. Therefore, these questions can be answered with a fairly high degree of certainty.

The chemistry of fire

Have you ever really thought about fire? It’s something we take for granted, but it’s really a very strange thing. You combine fuel and oxygen and it makes a glowing and very hot gas that then makes more things burn. That’s really strange.

Here is what is happening. When matter gets hot enough, it turns to a gas. That gas combines with oxygen molecules. This combination emits blue light and a lot of energy. This is why a flame is blue and very hot. But most of a flame is yellow or orange. Why?

Fire needs a lot of oxygen. When it uses up the oxygen right around it, the fire becomes less efficient and starts making tiny carbon particles, or soot. The soot particles absorb a lot of the blue flame’s heat and they start glowing. The yellow flames you see are caused by the millions of glowing soot particles. The soot particles then get far enough away from the fuel and cool down and stop glowing. But they continue traveling as cooled soot particles, or smoke.

Preventing fires made bigger fires

Ironically, our past behavior of stopping every fire has led to bigger fires. Fires have occurred naturally for millions of years. The spark of natural fires is lightning. The fires burned until they naturally went out thanks to rain or running out of fuel. By having periodic fires, fuel on the forest floor did not continue to stack up and the fires were smaller.

By stopping most fires, forest floors have accumulated a lot of fuel. So when a fire does occur, there will be plenty of fuel to burn a much larger fire. Not stopping fires is easier said than done. When fires burned naturally, there were no homes and businesses in the way. It’s not easy to say it’s best to let a fire burn when homes get destroyed.

Why the West often burns

The Western United States burns most often mostly because of its dry air. Unlike many other parts of the United States, California does not have high humidity. Humidity is water vapor in the air.

When the air is dry, it will suck the moisture from anywhere it can find it. Think of it like this: If you put a wet towel outside, would it dry faster on a very humid day or a very dry day? Clearly, the answer is a dry day. That dry air takes the water molecules out of the towel quickly. This is what is happening to the fallen trees in the forest. The dry California air is making those trees burnable very quickly.

Climate change

There is very strong scientific evidence that our changing climate is making the wildfires far worse. Warm air can hold a lot more moisture than cool air. Therefore, the warming climate is taking moisture from downed trees much quicker than it used to. This is letting very dry, burnable wood accumulate quicker than it used to.

The warming climate also has caused less snow to fall in the California mountains. California gets most of its water from winter mountain snows. The snow took months to melt, and this provided moisture well into early summer before things started to dry out. Climate change is now causing the snow to disappear in spring, leaving much more time for things to dry out in the summer.

As you can see, the cause of the increasing wildfires is understood quite well. Unfortunately, fixing the problem is far more complex and will take quite a bit of change in how we live.

Mike Szydlowski is science coordinator for Columbia Public Schools.