MOUNT VERNON — Nine people have been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the kidnapping and shooting death of a southwestern Missouri woman in August.

KYTV-TV reports that 28-year-old Sarah Pasco of Aurora was kidnapped and fatally shot Aug. 16. Her body was found in a well in the town of Miller. Police say another woman also was kidnapped and shot but survived.

All nine suspects, charged Wednesday, are accused of first-degree murder and kidnapping, along with several other crimes. The suspects range in age from 18 to 47.

Authorities have not released any further details, including the potential motive for the crimes.