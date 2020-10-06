Winfield Chaske Sr., S’uwakan Wakan Wic’sca (Horse Man), age 79, passed on to the Spirit World on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family, in Rural Oberon, ND.

Winfield Chaske Sr., S’uwakan Wakan Wic’sca (Horse Man), age 79, passed on to the Spirit World on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family, in Rural Oberon, ND. Visitation was Sunday, at 5 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. all at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, St. Michael, ND. Friends joined the procession from New Rockford to St. Michael may gather on the St. Jerome’s road, Fort Totten, prior to 4:15 p.m. Funeral Service will be held Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, St. Michael. Burial will be at the St. Jerome’s Catholic Cemetery, Fort Totten, ND. Winfield Andrew Chaske Sr. was born on Feb. 17, 1941, to Joseph and Marion (Littlewind) Chaske Sr. He grew up in the Crow Hill area; he then attended Flandreau, SD, Boarding School, he then went to Chicago, IL, where then worked. Winfield was united in marriage to Evelynn (Lincoln) Chaske, on March 11, 1968. From this marriage they had six children: Willard (Maggie) and Walden Chaske, Waynita Chaske (Wade), Winfield Chaske Jr; Wanda and Vinson Littleghost and Wayne Chaske. Winfield worked in numerus fields until he retired in 2016. Winfield loved being with his horses, He liked to travel around and would always be with his grandkids. He watched the Game Show Network on his spare time. Most of all he enjoyed visiting with everyone throughout the community and surrounding areas. He made his rounds and had his routine down. His favorite thing to do was to listen to his music. Winfield was preceded in death by; his wife, Evelynn; parents, Joseph and Marion (Littlewind) Chaske; his brothers, Joseph “Big Joe” Chaske, Lawrence Green Sr, Richard Jackson, Moses Deon, and two infant boys; sisters, Caroline Jackson, Bernice and Darlene Chaske and two infant sisters.