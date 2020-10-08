Dr. Steven Corns, associate chair of graduate studies and associate professor of engineering management and systems engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology, has been elected to the 2020 class of fellows of the American Society for Engineering Management.

Dr. Steven Corns, associate chair of graduate studies and associate professor of engineering management and systems engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology, has been elected to the 2020 class of fellows of the American Society for Engineering Management (ASEM).

“I’ve enjoyed the privilege of serving with Steve over the last three years in his collaborative research with faculty at the United States Military Academy (USMA) department of systems engineering (DSE), and in his leadership to ASEM,” says USMA Lt. Col. James Schreiner, one of Corns’ nominators. “His expert advice as a committee member for three senior DSE faculty and insights offered as a member of the board of advisors has greatly enhanced technical skills and strategic initiatives within the West Point department.”

Corns is active in ASEM as well as the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers. He has served as chair of the Bioinformatics and Bioengineering Technical Committee for the Computational Intelligence Society of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and represents the IEEE Computational Intelligence Society as chair for the Greater St. Louis Area. Corns served as the lead investigator for the Model-based Systems Engineering Initiative Biomedical Challenge Team of the International Council on Systems Engineering.

“I am truly honored to have been selected as a Fellow of the American Society of Engineering Management,” says Corns. “ASEM is the strongest organization for the engineering management profession, providing guidance and support to practicing engineering managers for decades. I look forward to the opportunity to carry on this tradition of excellence and to help keep moving the society and profession forward.”

Corns is an investigator in the Environmental Research Center for Emerging Contaminants and the Energy Research and Development Center at Missouri S&T and is affiliated with the Intelligent Systems Center. He joined the faculty at Missouri S&T in 2008.