The Phelps County Senior Companion Program has chosen Linda McCoy as September’s Senior Companion of the Month. McCoy grew up in Ypsilanti, Michigan, near Detroit, with two sisters.

After high school, McCoy enlisted in the U.S. Navy for a three year tour. Then spent eight years at the University of Michigan and finally retired from J.C. Penny’s after 17 years of service working in accounting.

She has two sons and seven grandchildren.

“I enjoy camaraderie with my clients,” she says. “Learning about their lives, getting their ideas, and recipes. I enjoy having someone to spend time with and giving quality assistance and running errands for them… It gives me purpose.”

McCoy enjoys sewing, shopping, eating out, computers, letter writing, movies, crafts and quilting projects. She is presently serving on the SCP Advisory Board.

As Senior Companion of the Month, McCoy received a floral arrangement donated from Blossom Basket Florist and a Sinks Pharmacy $10 gift card. The Senior Companion Program is sponsored by the Phelps County Commission, funded by a grant from the Corporation for National and Community Service as well as several local groups and individuals.